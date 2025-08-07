Dolphins' training camp MVP could turn the depth chart on its head

Miami Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers is one of the most popular third-string quarterbacks in the league.

He was once hailed as the next great quarterback prospect, but he ended up being taken by the Dolphins in the seventh round of April's draft.

Now, Ewers is building up the hype once again with an impressive training camp. If he can continue his run of quality play through the preseason, Ewers might not stay at the bottom of the depth chart for much longer.

Quinn Ewers is the MVP of Miami Dolphins training camp

Not every team's backup quarterback situation is crucial to their success. Miami's is.

When Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury last season, the Dolphins went from one of the most explosive offenses in the league to complete incompetence in a moment. The Dolphins' 2-4 record with Tua out of the lineup kept them out of the playoffs and nearly cost Mike McDaniel his job.

Behind Tua, the likes of Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley were in control. The Dolphins made sure they weren't put in that situation again this year. They signed Zach Wilson in free agency and drafted Ewers in the seventh round.

Initially, Wilson was expected to take the second-string role. But after an impressive training camp from Ewers, he could be moving up the depth chart.

Ewers has strung together a good series of practices, and McDaniel is taking notice. Speaking to the media about his rookie QB, McDaniel said, "Ewers is doing great. He has a personality that players gravitate to."

Even Tagovailoa had high praise for his backup, saying that he's "been balling" in camp.

It's great to show out in practice when you're protected by a red jersey, but Ewers will have to keep his good play going in the preseason if he wants to win the second-string job.

It's a different game when defenders are actually trying to hit you. Ewers will have to keep a cool head and work within the structure of the offense.

With Tua's injury history, the Dolphins likely won't risk giving him significant preseason action. That will put the battle between Ewers and Wilson on full display. Wilson has the advantage in experience and physical tools. Ewers will have to prove that he's the better processor to take the backup job.

Ewers may never become the Dolphins' starting quarterback, but his stellar training camp is the first step to solidifying himself as a quality backup.

