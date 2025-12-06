Tua Tagovailoa just said what every armchair QB has been saying all year

Tua Tagovailoa has taken his share of swipes at the media, the fans, even other players at times, but it's the fans that tend to get the occasional barb from the Dolphins quarterback.

Earlier in the 2025 season, Tagovailoa took a shot at Cam Newton for his assessment of one of his poor games. He mentioned it's easy to sit on a couch and judge rather than being on the field and doing it. It doesn't matter that Newton had played successfully in the NFL. The problems Tagovailoa was dealing with were recognizable by the average Joe-fan sitting at home eating those chips.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins quarterback admitted the same thing fans and the media have been saying all season long. He has to play better.

Tua Tagovailoa says he has to throw the ball better to give the team's running game a chance to be better

Let's see if we have heard this before. Tagovailoa needs to be more consistent with his throwing. He needs to make better decisions with the ball and avoid interceptions. He needs better footwork to get the ball where it is supposed to go. All of these are checks, checks, and more checks.

Every NFL fan knows that to achieve a successful offense, you have to have a passing game that keeps pace with the run game and vice versa. When defenses can tee off on a specific element of the game, it means the other side of that isn't working.

"As the run game has its flow, the passing game has to find that same flow to keep the defense on their heels. I spoke with Mike (McDaniel) about the efficiency with us, with me throwing the ball needs to be better. " Tua Tagovailoa

This has been a major point of contention among fans. When the passing game is working well, McDaniel tends to forget he has a near-elite rushing attack. Now that Tagovailoa's game isn't where it was, the coach is relying on the run game while the passing game lags, and they are winning as a result.

Dolphins fans have seen this for six years. The inconsistency from Tagovailoa, along with the accuracy issues he is dealing with this year, is keeping the offense from being a lot better. The reality is that Tagovailoa can't simply be good on one series and not on the next one. His consistency is a problem.

It hasn't been a big secret as members of the media have questioned his interceptions, something he seemed offended by, but now weeks later those problems are still evident, and he is finally admitting what everyone already knew was a problem.