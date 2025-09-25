Tua Tagovailoa just dropped the mic on Cam Newton after harsh criticism

The Miami Dolphins have sputtered to a truly nightmarish 0-3 start in the 2025 season. A media landscape that has often been critical of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is kicking into overdrive now, and the former top pick is not happy about the deluge of negativity.

Tagovailoa took time out in his media availability to needle former NFL MVP turned talking head Cam Newton, who has been very critical of Tagovailoa's play since signing a huge contract a few years ago. Despite Newton's past success, Tua was in no mood to hear any of his criticisms.

Tagovailoa dismissed Newton as someone who doesn't understand the intricacies of playing the position (which is a very odd stance to take, but go ahead), saying that it's easy to "hold a clicker" and play armchair quarterback after the fact, Tua added that people can't just "come off the streets" and be a QB1.

Dolphisn QB Tua Tagovailoa rips Cam Newon after constant criticism

Tagovailoa, who made a career out of being efficient and avoiding turnovers in his first few years under McDaniel, has thrown four interceptions and fumbled twice in three starts this season. Perhaps the biggest reason many have been critical of his play is the fact that he is so gun shy.

Tagovailoa, who once led the league in yards per attempt, is averaging just 6.5 yards per throw this year, That number may even a be a bit misleading, as his low average depth of target (which was -0.5 at one point in the Buffalo loss) shows that he isn't challenging defenses on intermediate or deep throws.

To give Tua a bit of credit, he is working behind one of the worst offensive lines in the AFC on a bad Miami team. Tyreek Hill has clearly taken a step back from his glory days, Jaylen Waddle looks nothing like the game-changer he was a few years ago, and the tight end room may very well be the worst in the entire NFL.

Tagovailoa has been a magnet for criticism throughout his pro career, and now that things are finally starting to take a turn for the concerning, Tua is starting to lash out against his doubters.