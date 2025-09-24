Tyreek Hill and 4 Dolphins who could be gone by the trade deadline

The Miami Dolphins are hoping the New York Jets will provide an opportunity to start a turnaround after a 0-3 start. Regardless of how this season concludes, it will do so with many changes that fans will not like.

Tyreek Hill was once considered one of the best receivers in the NFL. However, whether it is the play-calling or the play of Tua Tagovailoa, Hill's departure now feels inevitable after Miami's struggles.

Hill may know his time is coming to an end, but several other players' futures will be determined either at the trade deadline or just before the start of free agency. For these players, their futures may be decided by who is calling the shots as general manager and who is at the helm coaching the team heading into 2026.

Four players almost certainly playing their final season with the Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips, Edge

It pains us to say this, but Jaelan Phillips being on the roster in 2026 is growing increasingly unlikely, if he even makes it out of the 2025 season. Phillips is finally healthy (knock on wood). His value to the Dolphins is high, but he is a free agent after the season.

The Dolphins would be foolish to give him a contract extension, even if he finishes the season healthy. A short-term contract or an incentive-laden deal might make sense, but Phillips also knows that his future will hang in the balance on this next contract. He will try to make as much as he can.

While Phillips should test free agency next year, an implosion of the Dolphins between now and the trade deadline could open a window to move him sooner.

Willie Gay, LB

The Dolphins need to play Willie Gay more. He makes an impact when he is on the field. Given the Dolphins' rotation and their game plan, Gay is often left on the sidelines. Teams around the league, however, should keep an eye on this situation.

At some point, another team will suffer an injury, and they are bound to call the Dolphins. Gay is a solid player who could be moved for a Day 3 draft pick. If Miami finds itself sinking further this year, there could be a yard sale, and Gay would make a lot of sense for a linebacker-needy team.

Darren Waller, TE

Being predictive doesn't sit well with me, but when I look at the current Darren Waller situation, there isn't an avenue to getting him on the field and contributing as the Dolphins imagined. The hip injury is a problem and kept him out of the opening three games.

McDaniel believes that Waller will be ready for Week 4, but in what scenario does the coach envision him contributing with little to no work in an offensive system as complex as Miami's? This feels similar to Odell Beckham's time with the Dolphins in 2024.

Cam Smith, CB

Many players on one-year deals will not be back next season. Smith, a former second-round pick, has two years left on his rookie contract, including 2025. The Dolphins put Smith on the "reserved/non-football injury" list to start the season, and there is no talk of a return.

Smith won't generate much trade discussion, but you never know if another team may look at him and think a swap of seventh-round picks two years from now would be worth the risk.

The drafting of Smith was a big mistake by Chris Grier, and calling him out publicly did nothing to change his contributions on the field. If Smith isn't outright released this year, it is highly unlikely he will return next season.

