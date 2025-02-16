Trash-talking Tyreek Hill and Olympic sprinter (sort of) agree to race

One is Olympic track star Noah Lyles and the other is a speedy Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. Both have mouths that simply don't stop. Now, the two trash-talking speedsters are finally going to (maybe) race.

After more than a year of back-and-forth arguing on who would win in an actual race, the two have finally put down their verbal sparring and have agreed to race each other once and for all, but there is, of course, a catch.

No date has been announced for the two to, you know, actually race. The announcement simply says they have agreed to a race "Sometime in 2025."

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles agree to race in 2025

If we look at this realistically, we can almost figure out when this race might happen. Two months of the year are gone by the time March gets here. Hill will start offseason practice sessions in May and early June and then hit training camp in late July.

We can rule out anything happening between the start of camp and the end of the year. We can rule out most of May and early June. That leaves June and early to mid-July.

That's just Hill's schedule. Lyles has already run his first race of the 2025 season opening in Florida with an identical 60M race time of 6.62 that he put up in the Olympics. After the race concluded, Lyles quickly took a shot at Hill. The rest of this year's schedule hasn't been fully released yet.

Previously, Lyles ran against YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, a race he easily won. That took place in November of last year. If that is the best time for Lyles, it won't be a good time for Hill.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, would probably like nothing more than for Hill to get this race over with. The current distractions, which luckily have no impact on anything more than the team image, would be a welcome diversion.

