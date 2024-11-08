Dolphins Tyreek Hill calls out Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, again
By Brian Miller
Some NFL wide receivers are called "divas" due to their often overbearing egos. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has an ego, but it's on a different level entirely.
No one will call Hill a "diva." He plays and acts like the team is always first. Through the first half of the 2024 season, Hill has yet to publicly comment on his statistics or the state of the team. The comments he does make are supportive of the team as a whole and the direction they are working toward. He continues to show leadership and believes the team can still make a run.
However, make no mistake, his ego is pretty big.
Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles is one of the fastest men in the world, and Hill continues to take shots at the sprinter. Soon after Lyles won the 100-meter gold at the Paris Olympics this summer, Hill made the bold statement that he could beat him in a sprint.
Lyles was in Orlando when a $100,000 challenge was made to YouTuber "IShowSpeed," real name Darren Watkins. Watkins took up the challenge and met Lyles for a race.
Lyles quickly showed why he is considered the "Fastest man in the World" as the Olympic gold medal winner took the race easily, but Hill had something to say about it.
Tyreek Hill takes another shot at Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles
Hill had challenged Lyle over the summer, and when the video was posted on social media platform X, he had something to say about it.
Hill may not get his chance to race Lyle, and if he does, it won't be until the end of the season. Even then, it may not happen, as most world sprinters are engaged in competitions at that time. Neither Hill nor Lyles want to take up an unexpected injury over something trivial.
It would be a fun watch for sure, but would Hill want to get beat by an Olympic champion? Would a gold medalist want to get beat by an NFL wide receiver? Probably not, but if they did race, I think my money would have to be on the gold medalist. Sorry, Tyreek!