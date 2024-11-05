Tyreek Hill's comments on Dolphins playoff mentality have arrived too late
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins played a great game on Sunday offensively, but it wasn't enough to beat the Buffalo Bills. Tyreek Hill looked more like himself than at any point this season. Unfortunately, the Dolphins may have turned this all around a bit too late.
Hill spoke with the media, saying that the team has to win out and that the playoff mentality started today. Dolphins fans will quickly point out that mentality should have started a couple of weeks ago. It might be too late to turn this season into something more than a few victories that kill their draft position.
Hill and the Dolphins are not going to give up, nor should they. Teams should never tank on purpose, but at some point, the season has to become an evaluation for 2025. That might not be this week, but a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football might be enough to start that thinking.
Right now, Hill thinks it's time to start playing for their season.
Tyreek Hill won't give up, but Dolphins need a miracle to save season
Are fans buying into it? Not many, not right now. The Dolphins can talk all they want about what they can do with the rest of the season, but why are they talking like their backs have finally hit the wall? They have lost all but two games this year, and the two games they won could just as easily have been losses.
Miami has winnable games on the schedule. They have the Browns and the Raiders and a Jets team that believes they, too, are turning around their season after beating the Texans last Thursday, another team the Dolphins have to face.
The Dolphins' offense looked stellar against the Bills, from the play of the offensive line to that of Tua Tagovailoa. Even Mike McDaniel's play-calling was nearly perfect. The defense, however, let them down, and there is no magic potion to fix what is wrong on that side of the ball.