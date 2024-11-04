Dolphins offensive line offers hope for the future despite tough loss to Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' offensive line doesn't always play good football, but on Sunday, they showed why they are not the complete problem causing the team to lose. There were plenty of problems against the Buffalo Bills, but the offensive line play was not among them.
Miami rushed 31 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry, which is a testament to the blocking. For all the vitriol they go through, they stepped up on Sunday.
In fact, the Dolphins' line has been playing well when it comes to run blocking. The problem they have is sustaining their pass blocks. On Sunday, they did that well enough, giving up only one sack and two quarterback hits all afternoon.
Dolphins' offensive line puts in its best performance of the season despite the loss
Tua had time in his pocket, and he took advantage of it, completing all but three passes on the day for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa was able to throw the quick passes that have become common, but he also found time to make reads and get the ball out to other players. Nine different players touched the ball on offense.
Miami still has work to do with the line. Robert Jones isn't great, and Liam Eichenberg is still far too inconsistent to be relied upon beyond the 2024 season. Next year, the Dolphins will likely pass the left tackle torch to Patrick Paul and let Terron Armstead go, but there is something to build upon with Austin Jackson and Aaron Brewer. If Paul works out, the Dolphins only need to fix the guard position.
It's hard to imagine what the Dolphins' rushing attack might look like with better and more consistent interior line play, but that might be the only thing holding them back. On Sunday, even the guards did their jobs well enough to win. Now, they need to continue building upon that success.