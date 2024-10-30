Dolphins 2025 mock draft entering Week 9: Miami lands a game-changing defender
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is still months away—in fact, it's months away from the start of the new calendar year. With the Miami Dolphins watching their season fall through the holes of a colander, the draft is becoming more interesting.
Fans won't be thrilled with the idea of Chris Grier calling another Dolphins draft, but as the season ticks along, Stephen Ross is still hopeful that his choice to run the team can turn it around, if not this year, then maybe next.
The Dolphins have many holes to fill. They need at least one but probably two guards, a backup quarterback, safeties, linebackers, edge-rushing help, and a defensive tackle. A wide receiver wouldn't hurt, either. Some of these issues will be addressed (note I didn't say fixed) in free agency. The draft has to provide the rest.
Miami has its own picks in Rounds 1 and 2 but traded its third-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles in the trade-up for Jaylen Wright. Glad he is getting experience on Sundays. The team could get as many as two third-round compensatory picks in 2025 and will have selections in Rounds 4, 5, and 7.
Where would you go if you were Grier? If the season ended today, the Dolphins would be drafting 10th overall. Here is a look at who they may take in the first three rounds of next year's draft. Since our last mock draft, Cam Ward has skyrocketed up draft boards, so there are no steals in the second round this time around.
Dolphins focus on the trenches in 2025 NFL mock draft
Round 1 (10): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Dolphins need to shore up their defensive line. Calais Campbell has been fantastic this year, but he isn't playing the entire game at his age despite making a huge impact. Mason Graham is a monster defensive tackle, and it will be a shame when, in four years, the Dolphins let him walk because they don't want to pay him. Christian Wilkins was good, but Graham looks to be a lot better.
Many mocks have him going in the top five or six picks, so he may or may not be there for the Dolphins, but on paper, if he is, this would be a home-run selection.
Round 2 (42): Jonah Monheim, OL, USC
If Grier is making this pick, it will probably be a safety or cornerback and not an offensive lineman, but Jonah Monheim is what the Dolphins need. Versatility is key here. Monheim can play all three interior line positions and he plays them equally well. He would be an insurance policy for Aaron Brewer but would also step in immediately for Liam Eichenberg, who will be a free agent after the 2024 season.
In a pinch, the Dolphins can slide him to either of the tackle positions, but they need him to play guard. Monheim moves well and plays physical. He would slide in nicely, giving Tua Tagovailoa time in the pocket.
Round 3 (98): Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
Miami could use more help at cornerback, and Dorian Strong has a lot of upside and potential. The Dolphins will have to coach him up and develop him, but there is a lot to like, and he is starting to climb in some of the mock drafts. A good finish in 2025 could help him climb higher, and then he will have the NFL Combine and pro-day workouts.
Round 3 (99): Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
The Dolphins are likely to lose Jevon Holland in free agency. He is a good safety who will command a high salary on the open market, and the Dolphins can't afford to keep him without making big changes to their roster. If Miami wanted him to stay, it should have worked out an extension before this season.
Xavier Watts isn't on the same level as Holland, but he is good enough to step in and compete for a starting job, or at worse, a rotational workload in the deep secondary.