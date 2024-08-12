Tyreek Hill slams Olympian Noah Lyles and claims he'd beat him in a race
By Matt Serniak
There's never a dull moment for the Miami Dolphins at training camp and it's never just a boring conversation with superstar wideout Tyreek Hill. This time, Cheetah had some choice words for Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles and naturally said he would dominate him in a race.
Lyles was with Team USA at the Olympics. He won gold in the 100 meters, but then was upset in the 200 meters, taking home the bronze. After the race, he fell to the ground, needed help up and then left the track in a wheelchair. Soon after, it was revealed he had COVID.
In case you don't know much about Lyles, he made countless headlines before the Paris Olympics even arrived, claiming that the winners of the NBA Finals and Super Bowl are not 'world champions.' This is something that ticked off plenty of athletes, and now we know it's also something Hill wasn't a fan of. He made that much clear in his interview with Kay Adams, which is going viral:
Tyreek Hill claims he can beat Olympian Noah Lyles in a race
The Miami standout really didn't hold back there. As for Hill claiming that he would beat Lyles in a foot race - I'd love to see it. It will never happen, but hell yeah, everyone would like to see these two go head-to-head.
Hill ran a 10.19 in May 2012 and Lyles ran a 9.79 in France. We don't want to say that Hill has no shot here, but he would need a superhuman effort to win. However, people love his nonchalant confidence in saying that Lyles would be eating his dust. That's Tyreek for you.
It was just an overall funny interview that Hill gave on the Up and Adams show, where she also interviewed Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel, so get ready to see those all over the place. You can tell just how disgusted Hill is with Lyles.
Hill has no time for guys who run their mouth and then don't back it up. Even if Lyles were to race Hill, he would have to get in line because a third of the Miami roster has already challenged him to a race. We'll see if Lyles fires back at Hill for his latest comments or not.