4 players the Dolphins can extend now that Tyreek Hill has his money
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins now have over $35 million in cap space thanks to the extension for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The front office has been hard at work throughout the offseason, with other deals coming in for Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and others.
However, there are still some guys hoping to get new deals from Chris Grier sooner rather than later. The list includes the four guys we mention in this piece:
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland is the last remaining 2021 draft pick who needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. Holland is playing the final year of his rookie contract, and thus far, there has been little to no talk about an extension.
Unlike the recent players who were extended, Tagovailoa and Waddle, there is no fifth-year option to buy the Dolphins more time with Holland. Miami has two choices: they can apply the franchise tag next season or extend him. If they choose neither, he will be a free agent.
Grier likes to come in with low offers and then stick to a number in his head. If Holland believes he is worth more than that number, he could take the same route Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins did and test the market.
It will be interesting to see how Holland plays this season, considering it is a contract year. He has been on the cusp of being one of the best in the league, and he has the awareness and knowledge to do just that. So far, he hasn't hit that level. If Grier wants him to stay in Miami, he has the money to do something now.