New Dolphins defender made a huge impression during win over Patriots
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins found themselves on the receiving end of an unexpected linebacker release last week. Now, they are reaping the rewards.
Tyrel Dodson was the Seattle Seahawks leading tackler, but it wasn't enough to keep the team from opting to move on from him. They waived the veteran linebacker, and Miami was awarded him off of waivers.
In his first game with Miami against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Dodson was not involved with the game plan. Against the New England Patriots this week, Anthony Walker went down with an injury, which gave Dodson the nod. He wasted little time showing fans why he is better than David Long, the veteran he replaced.
Dodson finished the game with five tackles, a pass defended, and an incredible one-handed interception on a tipped pass. The interception came late in the game as the Patriots were trying to climb back into the matchup.
Miami's linebacker group is getting better, but they sorely miss Andrew Van Ginkel, who was more or less the universal backer who could play multiple positions. It's unclear if Dodson can become that king of utility knife at the position but his first official game as a member of the Dolphins was quite good.
Injury could pave the way for more playing time for Miami Dolphins LB Tyrel Dodson
Walker has looked good since taking over for Long three weeks ago. On Sunday, he left the field and eventually headed to the locker room with a possible hamstring injury. If it is a significant hamstring issue, he could miss several weeks while he recovers, depending on how bad the injury actually is.
For most of the game, the Dolphins defense kept the Patriots off the scoreboard. Busted coverage late in the third quarter allowed New England rookie quarterback Drake Maye to find a receiver just outside of the end zone.
A fumbled handoff between Jaylen Wright and Skylar Thompson was returned for the Patriots' other score.