Dolphins visit with late-round WR who could be a hidden gem returner

The Miami Dolphins need wide receiver help, but one draft prospect they will meet with may not fill that need. Zavion Thomas has a special gift that doesn't align with offensive prowess, but instead, return specialist.

Thomas lit up the 2026 NFL Combine with a 4.28 40-yard dash, good enough for third overall. The speed is special, making him a prime candidate to add some juice to a return game that is just slightly above average.

LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas will meet with the Miami Dolphins virtually

The Dolphins are not going to waste one of their top-30 visits on a guy that may not get drafted. Meeting him via Zoom makes more sense. Thomas is considered a late-day-three prospect that could slide out of the draft altogether.

What works for Thomas is his speed, something the Dolphins offense is built around. The problem, however, is that he is inconsistent as a receiver.

At 5'10", Thomas is still on the smaller size, and he lacks the bulk that top WR1 or WR2's have. Some see him making a bigger impact as a running back, given his skill with the ball in his hands. It would make sense for a WR to have that capability, but Thomas tends to drop the ball when hit.

His metrics are all good, but his weaknesses are hard to overlook. He is a lazy route runner. His breaks and routes are far less refined than most teams want in a receiver. It is something the coaching staff would have to work on, and another reason why special teams would be more likely in his wheelhouse.

The Dolphins need a big receiver to take the place of Jaylen Waddle after being traded. Thomas doesn't have the resume to be that guy.

Where he does excel is in his versatility. His speed commands attention, and his ability to move with the ball in his hand is disruptive. He has the potential to be a Deebo Samuel-type, with his ability to play in the slot and his use as a running back.

In 2025, he posted 488 yards on 41 catches, adding 99 yards rushing on 19 attempts. Even for a 7th-round prospect, his stats scream a need for further development and coaching.

If the Dolphins are hoping for a day three draft steal, Thomas may not be that guy, but as an undrafted addition, his speed alone should warrant serious consideration.