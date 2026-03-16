Dolphins watching Wisconsin star who could be a Day 3 draft steal

The new Miami Dolphins brain trust has made one thing abundantly clear in nearly all of their free agent acquisitions — they want athletes. The concern for some fans might be that potential stars who didn't run the fastest 40-yard dash or break a combine record with their leaping ability could be overlooked in the process.

EssentiallySports' draft expert Tony Pauline's report from Wisconsin's Pro Day unearths a sleeper that has piqued the Dolphins' interest and answers a pressing question in the process. The player in question is Darryl Peterson III, who is somewhat of a tweener between an EDGE rusher and off-ball linebacker. The five-year Badger is undersized at 6'1" and 248 pounds, and his 5.12 Relative Athletic Score is neither good nor bad. In fact, it's almost perfectly average (1,580 out of 3,236 linebackers from 1987–2026).

Pauline had this to say about his professional prospects:

"Peterson timed 4.75 seconds in the 40, then looked good in both pass-rush and off-ball-linebacker drills. Peterson is an interesting prospect, as he previously looked like an up-and-comer as a sophomore in 2023 when he totaled 47 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks, but his game has since regressed, in large part due to his misuse, just like the Wisconsin program as a whole has gone in reverse. He will make a practice squad this fall at the very least, and he is getting a lot of interest from the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins." Tony Pauline

Miami Dolphins should keep an open mind regarding less athletic draft prospects

In 53 career games, Peterson totaled 139 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 14.0 sacks. Despite Pauline's regression claims, Peterson's 2025 campaign was his most productive: 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. It answers the question of whether the Dolphins will even entertain less than otherworldly athletes.

Peterson is not ranked highly and could wind up going undrafted. The fact that the Dolphins are showing a great deal of interest in him makes it clear that they won't ignore a player who has flashed on tape, which is a welcome sign for Dolphins fans.

The last time the front office went with measurables over production, they ended up with draft bust Charles Harris over another Wisconsin Badger who has blazed a clear trail to the Hall of Fame, T.J. Watt.

While there remains hope as it relates to Chop Robinson — yet another player with unique athletic gifts, minus elite college production — Dolphins fans have been scarred too many times by players who fit this mold. It appears that Jon-Eric Sullivan and Co. will be doing a lot more blending of athleticism and production when it comes to building future Miami Dolphins rosters.

We can only hope it leads to better results when the games count.