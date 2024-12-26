Dolphins give Shaq Barrett the Christmas present he wanted all along

As the Miami Dolphins prepared for the 2024 season, general manager Chris Grier believed that letting linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel leave in free agency was a smart move. He also thought tossing money to aging veteran Shaquill Barrett was smart as well.

Van Ginkel is having a season that should earn him his first Pro Bowl roster nod. Barrett abruptly retired nine days for training camp. Then, two weeks ago, he announced he had filed for reinstatement after having a "change of heart."

The speculation was that Barrett wanted the Dolphins to release him so he could join another team and chase the playoffs, but Miami opted to keep him on the retired list instead. Now, they too, have had a change of heart.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, the Dolphins are giving Barrett the Christmas gift he wanted by waiving him and giving him the opportunity to play somewhere else this season. There is, however, a catch.

If another team decides to claim him on waivers, then he will continue to be ineligible to play for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The chances of Barrett being claimed are slim. No team will want him on the roster if he can't play so that means when Friday arrives, he will likely be able to join any team he wants. It has been rumored that his preferred landing spots are the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are both in the playoff chase.

The Dolphins should have added him to their active roster when he announced he wanted to return. Miami needed the depth at linebacker and a quality edge-rusher. The Dolphins would have probably had him available for at least the Houston Texans game in Week 15.

Miami Dolphins should be parting with Calais Campbell instead of Shaq Barrett

Barrett may be the one getting the headlines heading into Week 17, but Miami defensive lineman Calais Campbell might be the better choice to let go of to allow him to compete for a championship.

Campbell has done everything the Dolphins have asked and more this season, and he deserves to have a chance to chase a ring. If being released gives him that opportunity, Miami should oblige him.

