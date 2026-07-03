Dolphins' Week 1 opponent may have made its quarterback decision obvious

Training camp has yet to arrive for NFL teams, but the Miami Dolphins may have been given a hint as to who they may face in week one of the 2026 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders added Kirk Cousins this offseason to replace Geno Smith, who signed with the Jets. The Raiders then drafted Indiana's Fernando Mendoza first overall in April's draft.

Training camp may ultimately decide which QB starts, but speculation continues to point toward the veteran over the rookie, at least early in the year.

The Miami Dolphins look poised to face Kirk Cousins, not Fernando Mendoza, when they face the Raiders in Week 1

Dolphins fans are not overly concerned about facing Cousins to open the season. He didn't provide much against them last season when the Dolphins beat the Falcons with Cousins behind center. Still, he is a veteran who could present a tougher challenge than Mendoza would in his first career game.

"With veteran Kirk Cousins on the roster, the Raiders don't feel like they need to rush Mendoza," said ESPN's Ryan McFadden

The ESPN analyst pointed out that Mendoza is impressing those inside the Raiders' organization. He cited his work ethic and leadership, but he also noted that while Mendoza has had good practices, he has also shown typical rookie mistakes.

The Dolphins are not expected to post a winning record this year, but the Raiders game could be a victory for Jeff Hafley in his first NFL game as a head coach. Does one of their quarterbacks provide a better opportunity to beat Miami than the other? It's too early to say, but neither should be a huge threat against the Dolphins' defense.

Miami's defense is young, but the Dolphins believe they will be far more physical than in years past. If Miami is playing against Mendoza, they will face a young QB who will be challenged with multiple changing defensive looks. If they open against Cousins, they will face a knowledgeable but often inconsistent quarterback.

At some point this season, Mendoza will take over the starting job. He is their franchise quarterback now, but they are paying Cousins good money, and he wasn't added to be a backup, not yet.

Cousins will be a good early test for the Dolphins' defense. Miami may start as many as four rookies in Week 1 on defense. Michael Taaffe at safety, Chris Johnson at corner, Jacob Rodriguez at linebacker, and Kyle Louis on the edge.