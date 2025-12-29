Dolphins' Week 17 victory gave fans a glimpse of a better future

The Miami Dolphins may not be in the playoff hunt any longer, but that doesn't mean there is nothing worth watching as the season comes to a close. Week 17 was a perfect example of that, as they played spoiler for a fellow Florida franchise in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miami's 20-17 victory was full of promising moments from a team looking for any amount of momentum heading into a pivotal 2026 offseason. While some fans may be upset about a "meaningless" win, and I can sympathize with that, sometimes it's better to see young players stand out even in a lost season.

That is exactly what happened for the Dolphins, as some potential building blocks came to play in the upset victory. Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers, receiver Theo Wease Jr., and corner Jason Marshall Jr. all had excellent days, as did young running backs De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Even mid-season practice squad call-up Greg Dulcich has had a mini-breakout that extended into Week 17.

With these players (among others) playing well to close the season, it should give Miami fans hope that 2026 could offer more excitement than previously believed.

Young Miami Dolphins steal the show in Week 17, offer hope for 2026 and beyond

It wasn't dominant by any means, but defeating an opponent who was playing for their playoff lives is impressive given the current state of the roster. Ewers got his second start for Miami after the benching of Tua Tagovailoa, and the results were certainly prettier in the box score this time around. He finished with just 172 yards, but two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did fumble, but it was recovered by the Dolphins.

Ewers was helped out big time by the undrafted Wease Jr., as he took his only catch and target for a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He may not have had a volume role this week, but he now has 95 yards and a score on just five targets this season. Dulcich was the star of the show in the passing game this week, racking up five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, making it four-consecutive game swith at least 40 receiving yards.

The running game continued to excel as well, with Achane and Wright combining for 23 carries and 139 yards. Achane eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards for the seventh time in his last eight games, and Wright surpassed 50 rushing yards for just the third time in his career.

Defensively, Marshall Jr. had his first true standout game as a pro, picking up his first career interception an finishing with eight tackles. The fifth-round rookie hasn't gotten a ton of reps this season, but any signs of promise from him is huge for a secondary that needs capable players.

2026 may still end up being a tough year for the Dolphins, but these young players are giving fans reason to be hopeful.