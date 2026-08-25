Dolphins' wide receiver woes may be ending far sooner than expected

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of unproven pass-catchers flanking new starting quarterback Malik Willis. This doesn't bode so well on paper, especially with how thin the Dolphins' roster appears to be across the board.

But a lack of live reps in the NFL regular season doesn't mean Miami's receiving corps is totally hapless. In fact, all three of the rookies GM Jon-Eric Sullivan brought aboard to round out the wide receiver room have shown immense promise throughout training camp in their own ways.

Three rookies. Three distinct narratives. It's all looking quite rosy for the future — and we're not even talking about the possibility of generational Ohio State prospect Jeremiah Smith joining the crew in 2027!

The Miami Dolphins rookie wide receivers are wildly exceeding expectations early on

Kevin Coleman Jr. generates huge hype in camp and the preseason despite injury

Essentially Sports NFL insider Tony Pauline published this rave review of Dolphins fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr. back in early August:

"Early in camp, Coleman has looked like an absolute steal and someone who should’ve been selected much higher. Taking reps with the first team during the Dolphins’ opening practices, Coleman is battling Malik Washington to be the starting slot receiver, and many think he will win. [...] Coleman has made a great impression on everyone in the Dolphins organization and is just a different, special type of person. [...] Sources in Miami tell me that Coleman has been the biggest surprise in camp thus far. Sources close to the receiver tell me he couldn’t be happier with the Dolphins and has been loving the experience."

I mean, does it get any more glowing than that? Sheesh. We're talking about the 27th receiver drafted and the 177th overall pick! Now granted, this report dropped right as Coleman was dealing with an injury that kept him out of training camp practice for about two weeks.

Coleman came back healthy and provided a serious spark on an acrobatic downfield catch in an otherwise humiliating 26-3 loss to the New York Giants.

If he can play the slot and win on contested catches regularly, Coleman has all the makings of an immediate contributor. Whether he can actually beat out Malik Washington remains to be seen, but at the very least, the latest Dolphins depth chart had Coleman second behind Washington on punt return duties.

Most talented Miami WR Chris Bell is roaring back from ACL rehab

Longtime Dolphins beat guy Omar Kelly contended back in June that Chris Bell would have a redshirt season, which I covered at the time and took at face value. Cut to two months later, and Bell is racing around the practice field, hauling in passes from Willis with the first-team offense as well as Quinn Ewers.

Get a load of these notes on Bell by the team's main content media man, Travis Wingfield, stemming from Miami's practice on Tuesday:

"One of my favorite reps of the day was a Chris Bell one on one rep where Miles Battle tried to re-route him off the red line. But Bell is so strong that he can run through it, hold the line and keep the press attempts at bay with his own hand fighting. Bell caught a 3rd down ball from Willis for a first down beating a blitz, and caught one for about 15 from Ewers winning on an in-cut."

That sounds like a fella ready to rock and roll by Week 1. And what a difference Bell's presence could make in this Miami receiving corps.

Bell boasts a unique combination of size, quickness, and explosive movement skills at 6'2", 220 pounds. He had 115 receptions for 1,654 yards and 10 TDs in his final two seasons at Louisville. If not for the ACL injury, Bell was a potential first-round prospect. Instead, he fell to 94th overall.

Sullivan's surplus of draft capital and massive need at receiver freed him up to let it rip on Bell. It appears as if he's a supreme healer! And better yet, Bell has easily the highest ceiling of any of the three Miami rookie wideouts in question here.

Caleb Douglas is proving he wasn't the huge reach many believed him to be

The highest pick of the lot at No. 75 overall, Caleb Douglas' arrival came with loads of scrutiny attached from the jump.

Speaking of criticism, head coach Jeff Hafley has drawn some for not playing his starters enough in the preseason. Given how thin the roster is, I believe Hafley has made the right calls on that front.

When the starting offense did hit the field versus the Commanders in the preseason opener, look at what Douglas did on a long pass from Willis:

So we have a 6'3 1/2" receiver who has 4.39 speed in the 40, and ball skills like this? What was so wrong with drafting him again? Douglas may be one of those cases of a prospect falling prey to draftnik groupthink.

Since I shaded Kelly before for jumping the gun on Bell's availability, here's another take I think he may be spot on about re: Caleb Douglas:

Caleb Douglas has been the top offensive standout at Dolphins camp. He’s the real 7-Eleven, always opens.



I honestly have no clue why he’s always open. Gonna be studying him moving forward because he’s an NFL starter. pic.twitter.com/pZ2woboflp — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 12, 2026

What do you think, Phin Phanatics? Is this group of receivers far better than we're giving them credit for? Or is it too soon to ignite the hype train quite as much as I am?

Tell you what, if Willis is anything close to the ceiling he showed off in his limited opportunities in Green Bay, and he can elevate the likes of Douglas, Bell, and Coleman, Miami may be cooking with premium gas on offense soon enough.