Dolphins don't overthink it with elite prospect in preseason mock draft

The Miami Dolphins are going to face a tough situation when they are on the clock in the 2027 NFL Draft. On the one hand, they may be bad enough this year to nab the first overall pick. Most believe they will finish with a selection in the top three.

The biggest question is whether or not the Dolphins have their eyes set on a specific quarterback from Texas. Arch Manning is the likely prize for the NFL team with the worst record, but next year's draft class at the position is quite deep.

In this first mock draft following the Dolphins' loss to the Commanders in preseason Week 1, the Dolphins are picking in the No. 2 spot, and Manning is off the board to the Cardinals with the first overall pick. Here is how Miami should approach things in that situation.

Miami Dolphins can't pass on the best player of the 2027 draft class

Round 1 - Pick 2 - Jeremiah Smith - WR - Ohio State

Smith is considered to be the best player in next year's class. Some in the media are calling him the best WR in perhaps the last decade. Others believe that he has no flaws in his game whatsoever. What we do know is that the Dolphins' WR room would become instantly better.

Miami can afford to skip a quarterback thanks to the depth at the position. Smith is a local Miami kid who has previously said he would love to play for his hometown Dolphins. Drafting Smith may give the Dolphins a Hall of Fame-potential player. Smith is expected to be that good.

Round 2 - Pick 34 - Kelley Jones - CB - Mississippi State

If there is one thing the Dolphins are figuring out this year, it's that they have to fix the secondary. Jeff Hafley can say he loves developing mid-round talent, but he needs top-quality players. Jones is a borderline day one/day two prospect.

In Miami, Jones would be an immediate starter, filling a huge hole across from 2026 rookie first-round pick Chris Johnson. Miami's secondary would improve considerably.

Round 3 - Pick 66 - Anthony Smith - Edge - Minnesota

It will be interesting to see what the Dolphins do in free agency next year. Sullivan will have money to spend and needs across the roster. Edge rushers are expensive, and Chop Robinson will enter the next offseason hoping to get a new contract, or at least his 5th-year option picked up.

Smith is a solid player to watch this year. He has the right mix of speed and aggressiveness to fit into Hafley's scheme.

Round 4 - Pick 101 - Benjamin Brahmer - TE - Penn State

The Dolphins are going to need more tight end help regardless of how Seydou Traore and Will Kacmarek work out. Greg Dulcich is the only true pass catcher on the team right now at the position. Brahmer would be a complementary addition to the room.

Round 5- Pick 142 - Brendan Sorsby - QB - Texas Tech

Sorsby should have been granted a supplemental draft opportunity; then again, had he followed a more ideal path in college, he would have probably been looking at a first-round selection. His off-field problems should be behind him, but it comes with a huge cost.

Sorsby has the talent to be a top QB in the NFL. He will sit out the entire 2026 season following his gambling issues, but he could be the prospect the Dolphins find in the mid-round of the draft next year. The Dolphins don't need an immediate starter; they need someone to learn the ropes behind Malik Willis for a year or two. That's a perfect scenario for the Texas Tech prospect.

Round 5 - Pick 149 - Brandon Baker - OG - Texas

Baker would get the chance to start immediately, as the Dolphins are likely to move Kadyn Proctor to right tackle to replace Austin Jackson next offseason. The Dolphins have to continue building the offensive line.

Round 6 - PIck 183 - Kayen Lee - CB - Tennessee

The secondary gets another boost. Miami may not have a huge safety need in 2027, provided the youth develop as expected. CB, however, is going to need a potential starter and more depth. Lee can provide the latter while he develops.

Round 7 - Pick 231 - Jordan Church - OG - Texas Tech

Another potentially solid interior lineman to add quality depth to the line they desperately need.

Round 7 - Pick 254 - Bryce Young - Edge - Notre Dame

Adding more competition on the defensive end is imperative as the Dolphins find a suitable one-two punch and quality developmental depth.