Brendan Sorsby's upside may be too much for the Dolphins to ignore

Where will Brandon Sorsby play in 2026? That is a question that many Miami Dolphins fans want to know, because he could end up in South Florida.

How good is Sorsby? The QB has been nearly a universal choice for a top-10 pick in the regular draft. On the Pat McAfee Show, Daniel Jeremiah laid out exactly what he brings athletically to an NFL franchise.

"Brendan Sorsby has elite size and arm strength," Jeremiah said. "He can throw from any arm angle. Just a tremendous athlete. The skills are exceptional."

"Brendan Sorsby has elite size, arm strength, and athleticism..



He can throw from every arm angle and his skills are exceptional" ~ @MoveTheSticks #PMSLive https://t.co/vH6Z21rqqZ pic.twitter.com/GzKAmIEtcB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2026

Brendan Sorsby has all the tools to be a great Miami Dolphins quarterback, if they want him

By now, every NFL fan and NCAA fan knows the drama that has played out over the last two months. Sorsby admitted to betting on his former team, the Indiana Hoosiers. That's a no-no in the NCAA and the NFL. He was suspended indefinitely by the NCAA, but a Texas judge ruled he could play.

Sorsby was transferring to Texas Tech, welcoming him to the team despite the history. That prompted several athletic directors around the country to consider keeping their teams from playing against the Red Raiders. When everything appeared to be falling in Sorsby's favor, the QB decided not to return and enter the NFL's supplemental draft.

Despite singing his praises, Jeremiah did say that Sorsby will need to develop more, despite a solid career of starts in the NCAA. But for a team like the Dolphins, that isn't a problem, as they have time and the patience to wait it out.

Jeremiah likens him to Jaxson Dart, who was drafted in the early 20s. He believes that Sorsby isn't far off from the level of talent Fernando Mendoza has displayed. That would potentially have put him ahead of Ty Simpson, who was drafted by the Rams at 13 in this past draft.

Sorsby may have all the tools, but the cloud that is following him is too dark to simply dismiss. The suspension was justified, and the gambling is a concern despite his having gone to rehab for the addiction.

Whoever takes Sorsby is going to have a stellar QB on their roster to work with, but also a potential headache.