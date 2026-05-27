Dolphins' Brendan Sorsby pursuit should ramp up after latest NCAA decision

Even though the Miami Dolphins paid Malik Willis enough money to be the nominal starter for the next few years, the jury is still very much out on his ability to be a long-term franchise quarterback. As such, the team can't rule out the idea of using a pick in the 2027 NFL Draft on someone who could be a possible upgrade.

Due to the legal situation surrounding Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, Miami may get the chance to make a big-name addition sooner rather than later. The former Cincinnati quarterback may not get the ability to suit up with the Red Raiders due to the fallout from his gambling scandal.

The NCAA denied Sorsby's request for another year of eligibility in the 2026 season, which could make him more likely to join the NFL a year early via the supplemental draft. Miami could make him the first player since Jalen Thompson over a half-decade ago and the first quarterback in over a decade to be picked in this exercise.

Possible Miami Dolphins QB target Brendan Sorsby could declare for the supplemental Draft

While many NFL Draft prognosticators had Sorsby ranked below both of the quarterback selections in the first round in Las Vegas' Fernando Mendoza and Los Angeles' Ty Simpson, many will claim Sorsby would have been the third quarterback off the board ahead of Arizona's Carson Beck and Pittsburgh's Drew Allar. Sorsby was getting first-round hype early in the 2027 process.

Sorsby, who threw for 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions with the Bearcats last season, has a rocket of a right arm that would be well above-average by NFL standards. However, he has some issues navigating pressure, and he is not great when forced out of the pocket.

The Dolphins' quarterback room behind Willis is led by Quinn Ewers, but the former seventh-round pick hasn't done much to cement himself as someone who is going to be a part of the long-term plan. Willis has been brilliant in limited action, but no one has even been willing to give him a 17-game starting workload.

Even though Willis is in town, Miami is not in a position to declare itself completely set at quarterback. Sorsby could be a big swing, especially considering how he could face some discipline from the NFL itself, but unless Willis breaks out, the Dolphins need to keep taking swings to replace Tua Tagovailoa.