3 Dolphins winners (and 3 losers) in lopsided TNF loss to Ravens

The Miami Dolphins crashed back down to reality on Thursday, losing convincingly at home to the Baltimore Ravens.

The loss dashed any dreams of the Dolphins climbing out of their hole and making a playoff run this season, but there were some positives still to take from it.

Looking back, who were Miami's biggest winners and losers from their Week 9 loss to Baltimore on Thursday?

Miami Dolphins Winners and Losers from the Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens

Dolphins Winner No. 1



Greg Dulcich - TE

Tight end Greg Dulcich saw his first action in a Dolphins uniform in Week 8 against Atlanta. However, Thursday marked Dulcich's first real impact with the team, as he finished second in receiving for Miami with 49 yards off of five receptions.

Dulcich had spent the entirety of the season on the Dolphins' practice squad prior to Week 8 vs. the Falcons. Yet, Thursday night's showing points to a possibility that he could carve out a frequent role in the offense. Miami has no legitimate threats with Darren Waller out, so the door's open for the four-year veteran out of UCLA.

Dulcich got off to a fast start as a rookie with the Denver Broncos, totaling 411 receiving yards and 33 receptions. He's battled injuries ever since then, unfortunately -- hence, why he is now a Miami Dolphin -- but he could be the next man up, depending on the status of Julian Hill.

Dolphins Winner(s) No. 2

Jordyn Brooks - LB

Dante Trader Jr. - S

In hindsight, I should've had Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks as a winner in Week 8. It's just Miami had so many winners from that performance, it was hard to choose, and so, I basically gave it to the defense as a whole.

Brooks' showing in Week 8, though, earned him Defensive Player of the Week honors, and he showed again vs. Baltimore that he's a leader on the Dolphins' defense. He even did so after the game as well in his postgame comments.

🎥 Jordyn Brooks on today's loss vs. Baltimore Ravens: "I felt like we played well defensively... turnovers, that kills you. Not capitalizing, not scoring when we could, giving them the ball back." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/bQ9eagVFTA — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) October 31, 2025

I won't pretend that the defense had a great night, but I agree with Brooks in that Miami's defense did play well in the first half despite being down 14-6 at the break. I also have no issue with him calling out the offense.

Brooks has not been shy to speak some truth since joining Miami, and it's not coming from simply pointing fingers. It's about accountability, and Brooks is demonstrating his leadership of the team.

Safety Dante Trader Jr., meanwhile, led the Dolphins on the night with 13 tackles. Although it's never a good sign when a defensive back is leading in tackles (and this was no exception), Trader continues to show his development game after game.

Despite colliding with Minkah Fitzpatrick, which resulted in a Mark Andrews touchdown early in the second quarter, Trader continued to make plays. He even stood up running back Derrick Henry at one point to prevent a first down -- not many players can say that.

Dolphins Winner No. 3



The rebuild is back on!

Losing at home this week was best for the franchise long term. A win over the Ravens likely would've given the Dolphins momentum and belief in making a playoff run, and that could've changed how they perceived the NFL trade deadline looming a few days away. Instead, the rebuild was born following the firing of general manager Chris Grier.

With interim GM Champ Kelly now in charge, teams are certain to call back in regarding some of Miami's top players. And the Dolphins should listen, as they need to see what they can get for the team's top players who won't be in the long-term plans.

Dolphins Loser No. 1



Dolphins offense

Basically, the Dolphins' offense needs to be grouped as the entire unit. Outside of Dulcich, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Waddle, this was a poor performance.

As mentioned, Brooks wasn't wrong in his assessment of the game. In the first half, Miami actually outgained Baltimore in yards on offense (225 to 109) and held the ball for more than seven minutes longer than the Ravens did. Nevertheless, the Dolphins still trailed by eight at halftime.

That's because mistakes for the Dolphins on the opponents' side of the ball continued to cost them greatly. The refs certainly didn't help matters, but on their own, the Dolphins missed a chipped-shot field goal, fumbled inside their own 15-yard line, and failed to convert a fourth down inside the red zone, resulting in just six points at the break.



Oh, and that missed field goal came directly after a false start penalty on offensive lineman Larry Borom that prevented a 4th-and-1 opportunity.

Miami had just four possessions in the second half, with the last two ending in another fumble and an interception, respectively. Going into the game, Baltimore had been one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Yet, the Dolphins still couldn't muster one touchdown at home on prime time against them.

Just a few days ago, it seemed like a great idea that offensive coordinator Frank Smith had come down to the sidelines to call plays. Now... it doesn't seem to make any difference.

Dolphins Loser(s) No. 2



The Washingtons

The Dolphins' three turnovers were a big difference in the outcome, with Miami's fumbles being the most crucial. Through the first few minutes of the game, Miami seemed to have the upper hand. Then, up 3-0, wide receiver Tahj Washington lost a fumble that set up the Ravens for their first touchdown.

Making matters worse, Washington had picked up the first down on the play before fumbling, which would've kept the momentum going for the Dolphins. (That's why they say it's a game of inches and the little things.)

Then, already down 28-6 in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins were driving and looking to get back into the ball game. Unfortunately, Miami receiver Malik Washington coughed it up this time, dashing any hopes for a miracle comeback.

Both Tahj and Malik are young, developing players for the Dolphins, but neither is fit to be a WR2 in this league. And there's no one else on the current roster who could step into that role behind Waddle.

Dolphins Loser No. 3



Dolphins fans

Game commentator Kirk Herbstreit summed it up best during Thursday's game.



"I don’t know if anyone has been through what Dolphins fans have been through.”

Although the loss was best in the grand scheme of things, it marked another disappointing season for the franchise. The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in 25 years, and Thursday night's showing put the cherry on top of that streak continuing.

The Dolphins need a massive rebuild. The general manager is officially gone, with the head coach, quarterback, and even the owner, as personnel who shouldn't be far behind him. It's a situation that ESPN's Field Yates called the most challenging rebuild in the NFL.

The bottom line is that it's going to get worse before it gets better. It will likely be closer to 30 years before the Dolphins have another opportunity at a playoff victory. And with Josh Allen and Drake Maye in the division, it won't ever come easy.

Patience for the Dolphins' fan base has run well past its course, but the Miami faithful are asked yet again to continue on. Outside of glimmering moments, there's been little to cheer for with this organization this century. And, unfortunately, it will be a long time coming before believing they can turn it around.