Dolphins' young defensive linemen may hold Zach Sieler's future in their hands

Zach Sieler is the type of NFL football player that fans root for. In fact, Sieler is a player that even non-Miami Dolphins fans can root for. He is that type of guy.

In 2025, the Dolphins gave Sieler a well-deserved extension that will keep him with the Dolphins through the 2030 season, but that was under a previous regime.

His future may be in the hands of Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan, but that same future could be decided by the three defensive tackles Miami drafted in 2025.

Zach Sieler's contract gives the Miami Dolphins a chance to move on after the 2026 season

Despite being under contract until 2030, Sieler could be moved after the 2026 season. He will carry a $20.7 million cap hit. The Dolphins could save $8 million while eating $12 million if released before June 1st, but they will save more than $16 million if they designate him a post-June 1 release.

That's where Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers come into the picture.

Grant struggled to find consistency in his rookie year. Phillips and Biggers began showing promise later in the year. Sieler carried the defensive front as expected, but what if Grant and one of the other two make big leaps in year two? Could Miami move on from Sieler? It's possible, yes.

The Dolphins would be smart to keep Sieler around at least through the 2027 season. His cap number increases to $23 million in 2028. It would give Miami an extra season to be comfortable with Grant taking over.

There is good news, however. Sieler is still playing at a high level, and the Dolphins' cap situation beyond this year is going to look good. It will get better after the 2027 season as well, when both Bradley Chubb and Tua Tagovailoa are off the books. Keeping Sieler will be a lot easier, and the need for extra spending money won't be that important.

Miami will have to make a decision on Grant's 5th-year option by the start of the 2028 season, so there is time for Hafley and Sullivan to get a clearer picture of where the future will take him. Fans want Sieler to be a part of that; hopefully, the Dolphins will too.