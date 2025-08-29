Micah Parsons trade should have Dolphins fans sighing with relief (and some regret)

On Thursday, the blockbuster trade that everyone had been anticipating finally occurred. The Miami Dolphins were not involved, nor was any other team in the AFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys sent Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers for two first-round draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. It was the equivalent of sending them two firsts and Zach Sieler or Kenneth Grant.

The good news is that Parsons is staying out of the AFC East, as there were some rumblings that it might happen.

Dolphins can only look back at the 2021 draft and wonder if they got it right

The 2021 draft was special in a lot of ways. Miami had two first-round picks and took Jevon Holland in round two. Holland is gone, Jaelan Phillips has missed most of the last two seasons, Liam Eichenberg has been a disappointment, and Jaylen Waddle is still looking to show he has number one receiver potential.

Then there was Parsons. Miami was expected to make Parsons their choice after trading with the 49ers and moving down in the draft. They passed on Parsons, they passed on Ja'Marr Chase, and they passed on Penei Sewell as they made their trades throughout the early portion of the first round.

Had the Dolphins drafted Parsons, where would they be in all of this? They could be paying a premium for a top linebacker, or they could be reaping the windfall of compensation. I would guess Chris Grier would have milked more in the trade.

That draft is in the rearview mirror, and now so are the Parsons' predictions of going to the Bills or the Patriots. Over the last week, reports indicated that the two teams from Miami's division had interest and may have been in touch with Dallas.

The Bills would have made a lot of sense. They are close to getting over the proverbial hunt in the playoffs, but their window isn't going to remain open forever. Earlier in the offseason, the Bills added Joey Bosa to the defense. It would have been a formidable duo for sure. ,

In New England, the Patriots have the money, a younger team, and a new head coach who is ready to make a statement. In both cases, Parsons would have made their teams better. Super Bowl better? Playoff better? Maybe not, but joining the AFC East would not have been good for the Dolphins.

Miami was never on the Parsons bandwagon. They didn't have the money, and they are not parting with draft capital this year. He would have made a great addition to Anthony Weaver's defense, but fans can at least take comfort in knowing they won't have to face him twice a year.

