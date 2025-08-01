Cowboys losing Micah Parsons could spark a nightmare for the Dolphins

The current linebacker group of the Miami Dolphins is far from what it was several years ago. However, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons still brings debate among fans, and now, he could get traded, possibly to a division rival.

Parsons has been embroiled in a contract dispute with the Cowboys, and on Friday, he formally asked for a trade out of Big D. One of those teams, the New England Patriots, could be a potential landing spot.

Seeing Parsons in a Patriots uniform would be horrible, but in reality, the Dolphins would only have themselves to blame if this happens.

Miami Dolphins past draft mistake could make defense of New England Patriots incredible

We have to rewind the calendar to 2021 when the Dolphins entered the draft with the third overall pick. They traded that selection to the San Francisco 49ers, who took quarterback Trey Lance. Following that deal, Chris Grier made another move with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami held the 12th pick, then jumped to six with Philadelphia, where they took Jaylen Waddle. Parsons would go to the Cowboys at 12 after the Eagles moved up to 10 to take DeVonta Smith. All of this was possible, of course, because of the mega-trade that sent Laremy Tunsil to the Texans (where Miami got the third overall pick from).

Since that draft, Parsons has become one of the elite linebackers in the league, while Waddle has shown signs he can eventually become a No. 1 receiver. Now, if the Cowboys grant Parsons' wish, he could be heading out of Dallas.

The Patriots would, sadly, be a perfect landing spot for Parsons, which will only make the Parsons/Waddle draft debate more intense.

New England has the money and a head coach with the tough mentality to bring more out of Parsons on the field. It would be a nightmare for the Dolphins, who would face him twice a year.

What helps the Dolphins is that Parsons may not be quick enough to get to Tua Tagovailoa, given Miami's quick-paced read-and-throw offense. Tagovailoa's minimal throwing time doesn't allow many of the game's best edge rushers time to collapse the pocket.

On second thought, maybe the Dolphins should actually call Dallas to see what it would take to make their own defense elite? Who needs corners when you have a defensive front with Parsons?

