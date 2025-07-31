Dolphins rival already hitting the panic button as rookie struggles in camp

The Miami Dolphins might just have an opportunity to dominate one of their biggest rivals at a key position.

The New England Patriots spent a top-five draft pick on offensive tackle Will Campbell. Just a week into training camp, Campbell is already struggling to keep up. If his poor play continues, Dolphins fans will be left laughing about New England's latest draft bust.

Dolphins rival might have a key weakness as Patriots' rookie struggles in training camp

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, there was one major concern with former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell. His below-average arm length had many scouts and experts projecting a move to guard in the pros.

The Patriots didn't seem phased by the measurements, drafting Campbell fourth overall. Soon after making the selection, the Patriots let everyone know that they planned to keep Campbell at left tackle. He played exclusively at tackle in rookie minicamp, and he's continued to do so in training camp.

It seems like those scouts and experts might have been right. Campbell is reportedly struggling to protect his quarterback in training camp. According to Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan, Campbell allowed two sacks to edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson in a four-play stretch. It's just training camp, but this could be a sign of things to come for Campbell.

It's rare for a left tackle with Campbell's body type to be successful in the NFL. Players like Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater have overcome sub-optimal arm length, but their wingspans surpass Campbell's by a decent margin. With a shorter reach, Campbell may have trouble stopping athletic edge defenders from beating him around the outside.

Guards and even right tackles can overcome that sort of deficiency. But that's a crucial weakness for a blindside protector to have.

It's a weakness that the Dolphins are poised to take advantage of. Second-year edge defender Chop Robinson is the exact type of pass rusher that tackles like Campbell have trouble with. Robinson can explode around the edge of the offensive line, forcing the quarterback to step up into the pocket or take a sack.

Robinson had a promising rookie season, but his matchup with Campbell could help him become a truly dominant threat on the edge. If Robinson and the other edge rushers in Miami's rotation can take advantage of Campbell's weakness, it could give the Dolphins the edge they need to best their division rivals.