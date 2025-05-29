Whispers around young Dolphins defender are about to get a lot louder

There hasn't been a ton of fun conversation about the Miami Dolphins this offseason. The team's at something of a crossroads in the Mike McDaniel era, and it's not unrealistic to think that another season without a playoff berth would be curtains for everyone involved right now.

And on defense, the biggest topic of conversation has been about a player who, realistically, won't be around next year. Jalen Ramsey has dominated the headlines with trade discussion, which is something of a bummer because, one, he's a good player, and two, there are plenty of young, exciting players on that side of the ball that deserve some praise.

Like, for instance, Chop Robinson. Robinson had about as encouraging of a rookie season as you could ask for, appearing in all 17 games for Miami last year and finishing fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. It's why Sports Illustrated is apparently so bullish on him for 2025. In their latest list of 100 offseason predictions, they're optimistic about what Year 2 will look like for the young Dolphins pass rusher.

Sports Illustrated thinks a career year is coming for Miami Dolphins pass rusher Chop Robinson

Prediction from SI's Connor Orr :



Chop Robinson will have a double-digit sack season



"The 2024 first-round pick finished with six sacks a year ago but flashed some incredible playmaking ability for the Dolphins. With the addition of space eater Kenneth Grant on the defensive line and the return of Bradley Chubb, Robinson will get to rush the quarterback more frequently without a premier blocker in his path."

Even if it wasn't a double-digit sack season prediction, "Dolphins player will get to rush the quarterback more frequently" is music to Miami fans' ears.

If Robinson does end up with 10-plus sacks, and they once again find a way to develop an under-the-radar pass-rushing star, maybe the curtains aren't going to come down on the McDaniel era as quickly as some are expecting.

More Dolphins News and Analysis