Mike Florio's thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa will not make Dolphins fans happy
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the field as early as Week 8, but so far, there has been no indication that the timeline is 100 percent accurate there. That leaves the door open for talking heads to, well, talk.
The Miami Dolphins are not saying when Tagovailoa will be returning to the practice field, but they have said that he is progressing. We could tick off a number of media members who think he should be done for the year. Of course, the Tua narrative has never been a good one. Mike Florio's opinion falls in line with the others.
Tua Tagovailoa continues to be a major topic of conversation for analysts
Florio hopped on with Dan Patrick recently and he seemed to contradict himself a bit. In one breath, he believes that Tua should sit out the rest of the year, but added that the Miami QB has the right to destroy his own health. In the same breath, he seemed to support Josh Allen's decision to return to a recent game despite what clearly looked like a head injury against the Texans.
Dolphins fans shouldn't be surprised by the continued uproar of Tua returning to the field to play football. He has been at the center of many debates even before this latest concussion. Some believed he should have retired after his first one.
When he played all 17 games in 2023 and led the league in several statistical categories, they didn't applaud him, but instead backed up the claims that it would eventually happen again. Now, they are patting themselves on the back. Seriously?
It's funny how Florio talks in circles on the subject. He says that a concussion isn't a fluke injury and that it is one of the top three injuries that can happen to a quarterback, but he seems to have no problem that the league "ticked off the boxes" to get Allen back on the field. At the end of the day, Tagovailoa will do what's best for him, and the Dolphins will support his decision. He wants to come back, which could happen as early as Week 8.