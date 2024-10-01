Latest Tua Tagovailoa update shuts down the Tyreek Hill trade rumors
By Ryan Heckman
Entering Monday Night Football against the winless Tennessee Titans, there was seemingly a win for the taking. The only problem was, the Miami Dolphins didn't quite have their quarterback situation figured out.
Miami wound up losing the game in embarrassing fashion and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was seen visibly frustrated on the sidelines. The offense was incapable of moving the football behind Tyler Huntley, but at this point, what other options do the Dolphins have?
Following Hill's sideline outburst, rumors started to swirl of a potential trade that would send him out of Miami. Some even brought up the idea of Hill going back to the Kansas City Chiefs due to the reigning champs now being without Rashee Rice.
However, as others have pointed out, a Hill trade is highly unlikely.
And, after hearing this latest update on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, any Hill trade rumors are likely to be shut down.
Speaking on the air Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Tua is completely symptom-free at this point, which feels like a small miracle after watching him endure yet another concussion a few weeks ago.
The fact that Tua is doing so well is excellent news for this Dolphins team, but of course they will continue to take things slowly with their franchise passer. We've long-known that Tua desires to come back this season, at some point, but hearing that Schefter would be more surprised at a non-return is certainly something to ponder.
If the Dolphins can somehow manage to creep back toward .500 before he does return, that would give even more reason why the team shouldn't move on from Hill.
Trading Tyreek Hill would set the Dolphins back immensely
Not only is Tua's impending return a reason why the Dolphins shouldn't move Hill, but if they did trade him, Miami would incur a whopping $41.8 million dead cap hit in 2025.
There is absolutely no reason why the Dolphins would do that, especially if their franchise quarterback is going to return for the 2025 season, and even sooner in an ideal world.
If the Dolphins were to even entertain an offer for Hill, it would need to surpass what they gave up in order to acquire him, considering the financial implications at this point. Jaylen Waddle might end up being able to suffice as a WR1, but beyond Waddle, the Dolphins would be in dire need of some depth at the position.
It's all fun and games when lighting the trade rumor fires and reading all of the fodder. But, in the end, this is a situation where those rumors are almost guaranteed to end without anything legitimately unfolding.
For now, it's about survival while Tua works his way back onto the field. Hill is allowed to be frustrated, but he's not going anywhere.