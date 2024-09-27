Dolphins reportedly slam the door shut on replacing Tua Tagovailoa via trade
By Ryan Heckman
Since the moment Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walked off the field that night against the Buffalo Bills, with yet another concussion, it's safe to say his future has been up in the air.
It's become a tiring topic, of course. Most would agree that, at this point, it's best to allow Tua his time and space to recover and not to speculate over his future in the NFL.
However, that's still the nature of the business. A couple weeks after the injury, now, the Dolphins are in a tough spot with their quarterback room. But, would they consider a trade while Tua is recovering? Maybe, let's say, looking at another team with a viable starter currently in a backup role?
NFL insider Tom Pelissero recently joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss all things Tua, and Eisen asked him about the potential of a quarterback trade.
"We're hearing rumblings of maybe knocking on Denver's door for Zach Wilson or seeing how things play out with Pittsburgh's (Russell) Wilson. Are the Dolphins quarterback shopping, knocking on doors?" Eisen asked Pelissero.
Pelissero agreed with Eisen that one might believe the Dolphins should be checking in on other teams' quarterback situations, but reaffirmed the fact that they have not:
"At last check, the Dolphins hadn't called either of those teams. If you're thinking Tua Tagovailoa is not going to play for the rest of the season, you would think you would be looking for those long-term answers," Pelissero said. "Tua intends to be back on the field at some point, in the future, and quite possibly later on this season."
Well, that seemingly takes care of that, I'd say. The Dolphins are not checking with other teams about a quarterback trade. Not only that, but Tua intends to return this season if he's able.
No quarterback trade. Got it.
Dolphins will make do with their current quarterback situation
At the moment, backup Skylar Thompson is dealing with a rib injury and his status is up in the air. Third-string quarterback Tim Boyle could get a start in the near future, but so could recently-signed veteran Tyler Huntley.
The former Baltimore Ravens backup spent some time checking in for an injured Lamar Jackson over a few seasons and performed admirably. Maybe, just maybe, head coach Mike McDaniel can work his magic with "Snoop" Huntley until Tua makes his long-awaited return.
We've seen what Thompson offers by now, and it isn't much of anything. Boyle, as Pelissero noted in the above video, is more like a practice squad player if anything.
Huntley, though, offers starting experience and has been around a winning locker room in the past. He knows what it takes to play the backup quarterback position well, and this Dolphins team will likely rally around him going forward.