Tua Tagovailoa is going above and beyond to help Skylar Thompson face Seattle
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not in a great quarterback position, but at least Tua Tagovailoa is remaining a leader despite not being on the field. With Tagovailoa injured, the Pro Bowl signal-caller is finding a new way to help his team out.
Skylar Thompson spoke with the media on Wednesday and praised the help and guidance he is getting from his teammate. Tua is doing what he can to get the fellow QB ready for Week 3, but Thompson isn't the only one that Tagovailoa is trying to help:
Skylar Thompson is ready to prove his haters wrong for the Dolphins
In addition to Thompson, Tyler Huntley told media members that he spent an hour of his first full day in Miami with Tua going over the system. Mike McDaniel's system is reportedly rather intricate, which has led to problems for others learning it.
Thompson isn't going to play as well as Tua has. He doesn't have the same quick release and isn't mobile, but he can work around the pocket and keep his feet moving. His problem is going to be making the reads quicker as he goes through his progressions.
Thompson can be a little slow with his reads and that allows defenders to get through Miami's porous offensive line. The Dolphins offensive line is doing well with run-blocking, but there is a problem with pass protection and it isn't ideal for a quarterback like Thompson.
No amount of help from Tagovailoa is going to fix the line, but if he can help Thompson and Huntley make those progressions easier, maybe they can get the ball out quicker - that should also lead to more accurate throws.
It will be interesting to see what Thompson can do with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as his wide receivers. The Dolphins were too far behind against Buffalo to get an idea of what that might look like and neither played during the preseason. Thompson didn't look good during camp and his preseason games were only marginally better than Mike White, who was released after the final game.