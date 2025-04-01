Mike McDaniel's bizarre Tyreek Hill comments only add to the trade drama

The Tyreek Hill trade speculation isn't ending anytime soon, and if Mike McDaniel keeps talking to the media, it will only get hotter.

Hill reignited trade speculation by replying to social media posts about his future with the Miami Dolphins and a potential draft-day trade. Hill was probably having fun as he typically does to stir stuff up, but the Dolphins should do better (at least you would think so).

McDaniel is left to answer the questions because Chris Grier doesn't meet with the media, which leads to him facing point-blank questions about players' futures.

That was the case at the owner's meetings on Monday when a reporter asked McDaniel a pointed question: "Can you say with certainty that Tyreek Hill will be on the team this season?"

Isn't this one of those questions where a coach is allowed to lie?

Dolphins again leave the door open for a Tyreek Hill trade

McDaniel did not say "no" to the question. Instead, as he typically does, he stepped around it, neither closing the door nor opening it further.

"I can certainly say with certainty that at this certain moment," said McDaniel. "A lot of things can happen in the National Football League, so you throw absolutes out there and then I'm – 'hey, you said this.' But yeah, we are fully planning to move forward as a better version of our relationship with Tyreek and the Miami Dolphins. I have no reason to think otherwise."

Somewhere, a politician is applauding while saying, "I can not confirm nor deny that speculation." The reality is that McDaniel doesn't know either, but if he and Grier had a conversation that started with, "Tyreek Hill isn't being traded," we wouldn't be having this discussion.

The draft will provide more drama because Hill's name will come up repeatedly. However, fans may have to wait because if Hill gets traded, the Dolphins likely won't land a first-round pick.

Chances are, Hill isn't going anywhere. His contract isn't good, and the Dolphins will look like fools after giving him more money last year out of the kindness of their own hearts. In reality, I would put my money on a trade deadline deal (if at all).

