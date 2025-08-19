Mike McDaniel’s confusing comments on Dolphins roster only spark more doubts

Mike McDaniel had to answer a lot of questions about his roster's health on Monday as the team gets ready to face off against the Jaguars to close out the preseason.

After discussing De'Von Achane's calf issue and the Matt Judon visit, he also clarified the status of Ethan Bonner (hamstring), Zach Sieler, and the situation with Darren Waller, which remains incredibly confusing.

The good news is, Sieler will return to practice this week, but Bonner is a different story altogether.

Mike McDaniel's Darren Waller update only stands to confuse Miami Dolphins fans more

With Sieler returning to practice, the biggest concern is the health of Bonner. McDaniel said he will miss "weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury against the Lions on Saturday. There is a good chance he could start the season on IR with a designation to return. Miami will make final roster cuts after the Jaguars game, and they may need Bonner's spot for someone else.

Then there is Waller. Miami's number one tight end has not practiced a single snap with the Dolphins this year. He has remained on the PUP list, and McDaniel continues to say nothing about his status.

Earlier on Monday, Waller's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that Waller was ready to go and would be available week one, but that isn't likely, as McDaniel continues to use the "he was retired last year" excuse as to why he isn't on the roster. On Monday, McDaniel continued with the "I don't know" answer.

McDaniel said that while Sieler will be back, Waller's return is to be determined. Last week, McDaniel said, he wasn't activating him because he didn't believe Waller should come out of retirement and jump into joint practices. This week, they have joint practices with the Jaguars.

Not playing last year hasn't been a problem for guys like Chris Myarick. The tight end hasn't played in a game for three seasons, but suited up last weekend. Julian Hill may enter the season once again as the top tight end.

Whatever the Dolphins' plans are for Waller, McDaniel isn't saying, and if he doesn't know, then there is a problem they are not telling us. It would be nice to believe the decision not to reveal its status is to gain an advantage, whatever it may be, two weeks before the season starts.

More Dolphins News and Analysis