Mike McDaniel's comments on Dolphins' Cam Smith release say it all

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is quirky, especially when addressing the media. His unconventional approach to press conferences can be a bit ... out-there. Knowing this, we can't overlook the tone difference when he discussed the team's recent choice to waive cornerback Cam Smith.

Typically, McDaniel is as transparent as he is humorous when speaking to reporters. However, the 42-year-old was straight-faced when asked about what went into the Dolphins' decision to move on from Smith, a 2023 second-round pick, on Wednesday.

The typically soft-spoken McDaniel stopped short of providing details, though something clearly went awry, hence Smith's ultimate downfall in Miami. The 31 other NFL clubs considering taking a flier on the latter should at least be wary of the former's comments beforehand.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel keeping coy on Cam Smith release speaks volumes

"Realistically, it was just the best thing for the Dolphins," McDaniel said regarding Miami moving on from Smith. "I think it's also the best thing for Cam."

There's nothing wrong with recognizing that both sides can benefit from a change of scenery. Yet, McDaniel's expression of this perspective should raise red flags in rival front offices. His vague remarks speak volumes, suggesting that Smith could be more trouble than he's worth.

A question on the possibility of Smith resurfacing on Miami's practice squad was swiftly and emphatically shut down with a simple "no." McDaniel's cutthroat answer was only the tip of this proverbial iceberg.

When asked to summarize their partnership, McDaniel described Smith's two-and-a-quarter seasons in Miami as "time." In fairness, the Dolphins' sideline general was ostensibly caught off guard by this query; he briefly babbled before formulating another strange but noteworthy response.

"I think hopefully it's the bedrock of what [Smith's] future holds," McDaniel stated. "I wish him the best, but it didn't play out the way you see it when you invest like that in a player. But that's part of the league and the process, and you've got to do what's best for the team."

Weird. Whatever led to Smith's ultimate demise in Miami seemingly threw McDaniel off-kilter. We may never know what truly happened, because franchises understandably prefer to keep potential problems like this in-house. Nevertheless, the context clues force any prospective suitor for the third-year corner's services to take a closer look under the hood before pulling the trigger.

