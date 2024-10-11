Mike McDaniel has obvious QB decision to make after the bye vs. Colts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have a quarterback competition when they return to practice after their off days this week. Miami is on a bye heading into Week 6, and they still have at least one more game without Tua Tagovailoa.
When Miami does return to the practice field, Mike McDaniel has to decide who will be his starter against the Colts. Skylar Thompson should be ready to return to practice, and indications are that he has nearly returned to full health after his chest injury.
In most cases, a quarterback doesn't lose his job due to injury, but in this case it isn't a starter, but a backup who was running the offense. Will McDaniel hand the keys back to the quarterback they have been grooming for three years or let the current driver who has been here three weeks continue to operate things?
Tyer Huntley should be the Dolphins' starter until Tua Tagovailoa returns
The Dolphins have looked better with Huntley at quarterback, but we can't say they have looked great. Miami's offense has been far beyond simply bad. Huntley generated a victory in Week 5 against the Patriots, but they are widely considered the worst team in the NFL.
All of this is an interesting situation. Miami signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad after final cuts. They had released Mike White a couple of days prior in trimming the roster to 53. Boyle stepped in for a quarter after Thompson went down. While he looked to be poised in the pocket, the offense did nothing, but Thompson didn't either.
Miami is literally floating around, hoping for the best until Tua gets back on the field. They will come out of the bye week with a 2-3 record and are still holding out hope they can turn the season around and make a push for the postseason.
What McDaniel decides to do at quarterback will be interesting. Miami is one game out of the AFC East and tied with the Jets. The Bills have lost two games and will face the Jets in Week 6. Whatever happens in that game will either put the Dolphins in third should the Jets win, or two games out of first if the Bills win. They can make that up when those teams go on their bye week.
The best choice for McDaniel is to stick with what is working and even though it was one game against the Patriots, they won. Huntley no question should remain the starter until Tagovailoa is good to go again.