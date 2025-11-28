Mike McDaniel just gave the Dolphins another reason to fire him after the season

Mike McDaniel may be coaching the final six games of his Miami Dolphins career, and his pre-practice comments about what irritates him should be directed internally at himself.

Stephen Ross wants to keep McDaniel as the head coach beyond this season. It's easy to like the head coach, but sometimes you have to look in the mirror and realize that some of what you say is what fans have been complaining about for four years.

McDaniel met with the media on Wednesday and gave the owner a reason to fire him with a comment that has fans pointing their fingers. McDaniel said what makes his skin crawl is when players don't learn from their mistakes.

Mike McDaniel just said what every Dolphins fan has been saying about him for four years

The Dolphins' head coach is starting to get a little better at his job. The less he relies solely on his quarterback, the better the offense seems to run. There are a lot of issues, though. Clock management and play-calling have been big problems for McDaniel.

We can add challenges to the list as well. The point is, McDaniel, after four years, is still making mistakes that he has yet to learn from, but now he gets irate when his players don't learn from theirs.

"One thing I really struggle to tolerate is not learning from something. I can always accept something if you gain something out of the failure. When you don't gain something from it, that's when I get triggered." Mike McDaniel

He would later add that it makes his "skin crawl." What he isn't seeing is that, as fans, we have sat in the stands or on our couch and screamed at him for doing the same things over and over again.

It makes us wonder if this is the kind of guy who can lead the franchise. Players haven't given up on him, and that is one of the reasons Ross is reluctant to move on from him, but if he doesn't start learning from his own mistakes, there may not be another option than to find someone who will.