Mike McDaniel just said the quiet part out loud about his future with Dolphins

Mike McDaniel started the Miami Dolphins season saying it couldn't get much worse, then it continued to do precisely that. Sunday's loss in Cleveland might have finally been his rock bottom moment.

The Dolphins got blown out by the Browns, and it honestly felt a lot worse than the 31-6 final score would indicate. Three interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa, poor play calling by McDaniel, and a defense that didn't bother to get off the plane all combined to turn in one of the worst losses not just of the season but of the current era of the team's history.

After the game, McDaniel had to endure the media and things went almost as poorly off the field as they did on it.

Mike McDaniel admits changes may need to be made five games after he should have.

At this point, fans are dumbfounded that he still has a job. Maybe that changes on Monday, but immediately following the loss, McDaniel sounded more like a coach begging to stay employed.

Mike McDaniel: "We (had) probably 20 plays that are self inflicted wounds, and you can't even get onto beating the opponent if you beat yourself."



That's 100 percent a coaching problem, and it's the quiet part out loud about what every Dolphins fan has been screaming about all season. McDaniel isn't just on the hot seat, he might already be in the process of being tipped out of it and into the pit of despair -- and unemployment.

The Dolphins' head coach can only say "ummm" so many times before he actually has to say words. In his post-game press conference, he was forced to address his job security. He wasn't thrilled with the question, but he had no choice.

McDaniel said if they need to make changes in how they play, they will. That is something they should have done the moment Tyreek Hill went down for the season. That is something they should have done last year when it was clear defenses had figured out his offense. He didn't. Now, his job is on the line.

"We’ll change our style of play if we have to," McDaniel said when asked about what needed to change.

The Dolphins are a lost football team and McDaniel can change the style all he wants, it isn't going to change the outcome of the season. His time with the Dolphins will soon be over; it's just a matter of when and not if. His only saving grace right now is that there is no one left on the coaching staff who would do much better.

At this point, it would be making a change to make a change.

McDaniel also told the media that they will need to "re-evaluate players if they continue to do things to lose." Is that a direct shot at Tagovailoa after another horrible outing, or is it a shot at the defense that continues to get gashed by the run?

Regardless of his reasons, the number of places he can point are running out, just like it seems McDaniel's time in Miami is with each passing week.