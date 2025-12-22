Mike McDaniel loses it over third quarter meltdown that sank Dolphins

It is rare that Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel steps to a podium with as much anger as he did after the Week 16 loss to the Bengals. That is the type of coach he has yet to show he is, but probably needs to.

McDaniel took to answering questions following his loss, and it was clear that he was not happy. His entire demeanor had changed, a holdover attitude from last week's loss to the Steelers. When he was asked about his starting quarterback, he wasn't ready to say with absolute certainty that Ewers will be starting next week.

The Dolphins' head coach said that he will have to watch the tape, but later said that he didn't think the loss was due to Ewers' play on the field. No, that would be his own play calling and the miserable defense that showed up.

Mike McDaniel has a lot of directions to point at after week 16 blowout loss

His postgame press conference started with words like "venom" and "anger." When it got to the 3rd quarter, he repeated his frustrations. He said he was furious, but admitted that it starts with him and that he needs to get it fixed.

Indeed, he does. McDaniel, for all the good that he does, can also make some bone-headed decisions that leave fans throwing things at the television. His third and short yardage calls are borderline pathetic, and it often seems like he is trying to outthink himself.

That was evident during a third quarter that saw three turnovers and a three-point game turn into a 24-point lead for Cincinnati. While the offense was missing blocking assignments, the defense was missing tackles. Chase Brown rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown, but added two more as a pass catcher. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow lit the defense up for four touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers is likely to remain the starter, at least next week. McDaniel was quick to say he didn't believe the rookie's performance was the larger issue. Instead, he saw potential, but also realized that there were too many mistakes that continued to plague both sides of the ball.

McDaniel's team has been outscored 113-27 in the third quarter, and that is a good reason why they have only won six games and will not record a winning record this year.