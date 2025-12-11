Mike McDaniel praises Dolphins' unsung hero hiding in plain sight

The Miami Dolphins have made some bold, questionable roster decisions in recent years, which is a big reason longtime GM Chris Grier was shown the door during the 2025 season.

One unit Grier tended to neglect too often was Miami's offensive line. It wasn't until the last two years that the Dolphins really got intentional about upgrading that group. Even though Grier is gone, the group he ultimately assembled for this year is jelling so well.

If one player deserves the most credit for this collective o-line turnaround, head coach Mike McDaniel's gushing praise for Patrick Paul suggests he's probably the guy.

Patrick Paul has earned the trust of his Dolphins teammates as Mike McDaniel calls him a 'core pillar' of the offensive line

Although I've been critical of Miami's offensive line at times this season, left tackle Patrick Paul has remained one of the obvious strengths of the unit. I remember doing mock drafts and putting him at the end of Round 1 to Kansas City — and thinking he was worthy of the pick.

Paul fell into the Dolphins' laps at Pick 55 in the second round of the 2024 draft. He played some right tackle as a rookie and filled in at left tackle when Terron Armstead was out.

In the wake of Armstead's retirement, Paul had to step up and lock down a critical position. He's answered the bell in spades as an excellent pass protector and improving run blocker in the Dolphins' ascending rushing attack. McDaniel gave Paul his flowers as a result of his latest presser:

🎥 Mike McDaniel on Patrick Paul: "What I see is a guy putting on display why everyone around him has had so much confidence in his play... he's a core pillar to what we're doing in the whole offensive line. He's a gigantic part of why we're winning football games."… pic.twitter.com/aslTrMIA10 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 8, 2025

It's wildly impressive that Paul kept his head down and worked hard despite Miami losing six of its first seven to begin the year. If McDaniel's culture or message weren't resonating, there's no way Paul's developmental trajectory would've remained on course.

Paul, continuing to grow during that time, is a testament to his own work ethic and McDaniel's ability to develop players. It also reflects well on the vets in that locker room who fostered a mindset of not giving up, even when the odds looked impossible. The fact that Paul has taken that Year 2 leap has helped pick up the slack for rookie second-rounder Jonah Savaiinaea, who's struggled mightily but has more margin for error sandwiched between Paul and Pro Bowl-caliber center Aaron Brewer.

Now all of a sudden, thanks to Paul and the o-line helping De'Von Achane run for 520 yards during a four-game winning streak, the Dolphins are in the playoff race. They can get back to .500 with a win at Pittsburgh in Week 15's edition of Monday Night Football.

Beyond the ground game, that matchup will come down to how well Paul can protect Tua Tagovailoa against the Steelers' deep stable of pass rushers in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig.

Watt should mostly be on the left side of the defense, rushing against right tackle Austin Jackson, but still, Paul will have his work cut out. His recent form suggests he'll be more up to the task and continue establishing himself as one of the premier left tackles in the sport.