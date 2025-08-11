Mike McDaniel's preseason decision ends debate over Alexander Mattison's future

The Miami Dolphins have about 29 players that can be considered locks to make the final 53. That leaves 24 roster spots open for competition. There is a problem, though. The Dolphins can't afford to keep the absolute best players.

In a perfect world, the Dolphins would fill the roster with the best athletes from top to bottom, but depth issues and injuries will force Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier to make tougher decisions with players that should be on the team, but might not. On Sunday, McDaniel's decision to use Ollie Gordon more could be a sign that Alexander Mattison isn't a guarantee for a roster spot.

Mattison should be on the final 53, but with the emergence of Gordon, he may find himself expendable in a numbers game he didn't expect. McDaniel may have created a situation that he, too, wasn't expecting.

Ollie Gordon gives the Dolphins a reason to cut Alexander Mattison

McDaniel used both running backs similarly, but Gordon got more carries as the veteran running back took a seat. The decision to use Gordon a bit more isn't surprising, but given the comparable production of both runners, McDaniel may decide the roster doesn't need two of the same type of players.

Mattison looked strong on Sunday against the Bears. He ran with physicality and conviction. He is trying to make a statement that he deserves a roster spot. Statistically, his numbers were not eye-popping as he ran the ball three times for eight yards, but there is no denying he looked like a power back.

Gordon, however, was used a little more, carrying the ball eight times for 33 yards. Gordon looked good in his first NFL action. Like Mattison, Gordon was used at the goal line, and both players were able to punch in touchdowns.

The biggest issue is the needs at other positions. The offensive line depth is a problem, the cornerback unit is void of quality depth, and the Dolphins may want to keep all three quarterbacks on the 53. This makes other positions that are deeper with talent, susceptible to cuts to help the other positions.

In the case of Mattison and Gordon, both looked good, but Mattison will have to look better. Gordon isn't a lock to make the roster, but it would be almost shocking if he did not. If all things are equal, the Dolphins' toughest decision on the roster might be putting Mattison back on the market, because Gordon looks like he will have no problem handling the job Mattison was hired to do.

