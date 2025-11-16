Mike McDaniel's late-game choice sent a troubling message to Dolphins' defense

The Miami Dolphins took a massive risk on Sunday against the Commanders that nearly backfired on Mike McDaniel.

On fourth and goal from the one-yard line, the Dolphins failed to punch in the touchdown. After the game, McDaniel had to answer questions about the play choice. It wasn't a good one. Fortunately, the opponent's kicker missed a field goal, sending the game to overtime.

Speaking with the media after the game, McDaniel's choice of words expressed doubt in his defense's ability to stop the Commanders.

Miami Dolphins' defense proved Mike McDaniel's 4th and goal decision to be the wrong one

Miami had four chances to score on that drive; three of those plays came from inside the five-yard line, and two were run from the one-yard line. McDaniel opted to go for the touchdown instead of a potential game-winning field goal.

With less than two minutes remaining, McDaniel said that his concern was that the Commanders still had time to drive the field and kick a game-tying field goal. While he didn't specifically call out the defense, it was clear that his concern was that they wouldn't be able to stop them.

"“I thought the play was going to work, and it didn’t. 1:47 and something left, no timeouts, a field goal gives them the ball back.”" Mike McDaniel

That decision actually had some merit, as Miami's defense allowed the Commanders to get into field goal range. The missed 56-yard attempt sailed wide right, but had the distance to be good. Had the kicker made it, the Dolphins would have lost, and their season would be essentially over.

Instead, the gamble ultimately paid off, but the play was undoubtedly the wrong one. McDaniel said he thought that it would work. Unfortunately, everyone in the stadium knew a run was coming, but the call should have stretched the sideline.

This is another area of the Dolphins' offense where Tua Tagovailoa can't contribute. There is no threat of him keeping the ball in that situation, and Miami isn't built up front to run a quarterback sneak. When McDaniel took over the Dolphins, that situation would have likely been a run-option for Tagovailoa. Injuries have changed that.

Anthony Weaver's defense has been playing much better than it did earlier in the season. When the game was on the line Sunday in Spain, it was the defense that stepped up at the right time to keep the Commanders from getting closer on that final drive, and again to take the ball away on the first drive of overtime. Moving forward, McDaniel needs to have more faith in his improving defense, or tensions could quickly rise.