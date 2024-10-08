Mike McDaniel should call Robert Saleh to take over for underperforming assistant
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a defensive coordinator and they have a head coach, but that doesn't mean there isn't room to improve the coaching staff. The New York Jets have given the Dolphins an opportunity they can't pass up.
It was announced that the Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel needs to be on the phone with him immediately. It's the Dolphins bye week and that makes it so much sweeter.
As a head coach, Saleh was over his head - there is no question about it. New York isn't an easy place to win. Add into the mix the horrible personality of Aaron Rodgers and Saleh was set up to fail despite the roster he had. What Saleh is good at is building defenses. Anthony Weaver is doing a good job so far and the team is slowly starting to get into the system that he is developing, but adding Saleh would be another set of eyes with experience.
Saleh coached one of the best defensive teams in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020, serving as the team's DC. He and McDaniel became close friends during their time there. So, if McDaniel does try to lure Saleh to South Florida, what job would it be for? Well, we have something in mind.
Miami should fire Danny Crossman and hire Robert Saleh to run the special teams
If there is one thing Dolphins fans know, it's that you don't need to be a great special teams coach to produce a horrible special teams unit. Danny Crossman should never have been retained when Brian Flores left and while Saleh doesn't have experience coaching STs, you could make the argument that Crossman doesn't either.
The move to bring in Saleh would be smart and it would give the Dolphins an edge against the Jets, who they will face two times later this season. Saleh would have been McDaniel's choice for DC had the Jets fired him before Miami added Weaver. Finding a role for him would be one of the smarter moves McDaniel could make.