Jets continue to provide comedy gold for Dolphins fans with Robert Saleh firing
The Miami Dolphins are 2-3 after winning a near-unwatchable game against the New England Patriots. They sit with the same record as the New York Jets, who just shockingly fired head coach Robert Saleh. Both teams are within striking distance of first place in the AFC East after the Buffalo Bills dropped to 3-2, so it's a bit surprising that the Jets pulled this stunt now.
The Jets hired Saleh to take over as their head coach in 2021 and he went 20-36 in the role. The Jets had really bad quarterback play during most of Saleh's time as the Jets head coach but owner Woody Johnson clearly decided that was no longer an excuse.
The Jets finally have a healthy Aaron Rodgers and their offense is still performing poorly, much to the delight of Dolphins fans. Clearly, losing to the Vikings in London over the weekend was the last straw for Johnson, as Saleh is now out as the Jets head coach and New York will be searching for a new head coach once again.
Dolphins fans love seeing NY Jets dysfunction after Robert Salah firing
The only bad thing about the Jets making this decision is that the Dolphins were dominant against Saleh during his time as New York's main man. They went 5-1 against him but again, a lot of that was because of the poor performances from the quarterbacks and not necessarily a direct reflection on Saleh, whose defenses were normally always great.
That being said, if things aren't changing nearly four years into the experiment, then it's time to move on and that's what the Jets decided to do. At least with the firing the Jets are back to looking lost once again. They'll have to search for a new head coach this offseason, and that means they're going to hit the rebuild button once again.
In a time where the Dolphins aren't doing so hot themselves, it's refreshing to see another team doing worse than them. Thank you, Jets!