AFC East power rankings: Miami Dolphins can't overcome consistency issues or Buffalo
By Brian Miller
Very few things went right for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the season. There were plenty of things that went incredibly wrong, and now the AFC East is out of Miami's immediate control.
The Bills and Dolphins faced off in Week 2, highlighting the first AFC East head-to-head matchup for any team in the division. Entering the week, the Bills were the top team in the division, and that didn't change, but are the Dolphins still the second-best team in the East?
Looking over what happened over the weekend, we can update the power rankings and debate them:
4. New England Patriots - Lost 23-20 to the Seahawks
Throughout most of the game, it appeared that the Patriots would find a way to win for the second time this season and improve to 2-0. The Seahawks were able to get pressure on Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots running game wasn't enough to overcome the lack of efficiency in the passing attack.
Through two games so far, the Patriots look better than most had expected, but there is a lot that needs to be fixed offensively. They are relying on a strong defense to keep them in games and so far it is working, but the schedule will get tougher soon and their lack of offensive playmakers will be exposed.
- Next up: The New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.
3. Miami Dolphins - Lost 31-10 to the Bills
We can argue and debate the failures of the Dolphins' offense. The loss of Tua Tagovailoa will be hard to mask over the next several weeks, but there are bigger issues offensively than who is playing quarterback. Miami's rushing attack was good on Thursday but not good enough to gain a win. Instead, it was Mike McDaniel's inconsistent play calls and Tua's errant passing attack that resulted in three interceptions, one a pick-six.
The Dolphins have not been good with Tua at QB this year and without him will be a lot more rough and that isn't something that fans are going to like to see. The season is far from over despite the fact it feels like it just might be trending in that direction.
- Next up: Seattle Seahawks in Seattle
2. New York Jets - Beat the Titans 24-17
The Jets got off to another slow start against the Titans and trailed most of the game, but it was Aaron Rodgers' experience that led to a comeback and ultimately a victory. The Jets defense didn't look good most of the game, but they did enough against a Titans team that wasn't producing enough on offense.
New York will only go as far as Rodgers can take them. While he wasn't perfect by any stretch, he was better than in Week 1, and that is progress that Jets fans will cling to this year. For now, the Jets are a better football team than the Dolphins simply because Rodgers is starting to look a little more like what the Jets expected.
- Next up: At home against the Patriots
1. Buffalo Bills: Beat the Dolphins 31-10
The Bills gutted portions of their roster this offseason, but you wouldn't have known it by the way they played the Dolphins. Are the Bills that good of a football team or are the Dolphins that bad? Somewhere between those two is where they are at.
Josh Allen didn't need to do much to beat the Dolphins and Miami's defense held him in check, but the Bills had a perfect game plan that kept Miami from getting into the end zone and they forced Miami to play a game they were not prepared to play. The notion that the Bills are the top team in the division isn't surprising because they play physically demanding football and the Dolphins were not ready for it.
- Next up: Home against the Jaguars on MNF