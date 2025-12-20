Mike McDaniel sounds like a coach who knows his future is in doubt

When coaches win any sport, there is typically a more relaxed version of them answering questions at a podium; when they lose, that demeanor changes. For Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, his emotions rarely change after tough losses.

That isn't the case since the Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15. McDaniel's expressions, his livelihood, and his demeanor have all changed so abruptly that it's unclear if he sees his job is definitely on the line, or if he has finally hit the wall with Tua Tagovailoa.

Mike McDaniel looks like a coach who is already resigned to his coaching future

Earlier this season, there was a period of losing that changed the way McDaniel spoke with the media. After Chris Grier was fired, McDaniel seemed to pep up again. Now, he is back to being "Serious McDaniel," and fans are wondering what's going on.

McDaniel is all business; the endearing quirkiness of his personality is gone. It's sapped from his soul. His 3-minute answers to simple questions have become less than a minute quick hits and a move on. McDaniel looks and acts beaten.

When asked about Tagovailoa, McDaniel's answers were quick, to the point, and without hesitation. That isn't like him, well, it was when he was asked about Jalen Ramsey's trade status.

During the early period of the 2025 offseason, McDaniel made it clear that he wanted to keep Jonnu Smith. That may not have happened, but everyone knew the coach's position on it. With Tagovailoa, he is not making any noise that would indicate he expects Tagovailoa to be back.

McDaniel was asked about the postgame interaction between Tagovailoa and Ramsey. He quickly said he had moved on to review tape and that he hadn't seen it, so wouldn't comment on it. In the past, he would have brushed it off as something players do.

Typically, McDaniel meets with the press and has a little fun with them at the start, at times at the end as well. He hasn't done that in the last few interviews. In the linked interview above, his energy in answering the questions only changes when he is talking about anyone but Tagovailoa.

If McDaniel believed he was safe next season, the facade may look a lot different. Instead, his posture, his answers, and his facial expressions all suggest that he may not have a job after this season.