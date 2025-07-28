Minkah Fitzpatrick breaks silence (and raises new questions for Dolphins fans)

In late June, the Miami Dolphins finally made the trade that everyone had been expecting them to make. They sent Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers along with Jonnu Smith. The return was, for all intents and purposes, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While Smith made the media circuit complaining about how he was disrespected by the Dolphins when he wanted a new contract, and Ramsey took to social media to talk about his escape, Fitzpatrick said absolutely nothing publicly.



When the trade was made, many wanted to hear the former Miami first-rounder talk about his return. The first go-around with Fitzpatrick wasn't a good one, and ended with him being traded a year after being drafted.

Training camp was going to be the first time Dolphins fans got to hear directly about his return to the team, but Fitzpatrick wouldn't talk to the press. A rumor circulated that he wanted his contract reworked, and on Sunday, he received more money. On Monday, he spoke to the media, with a small caveat.

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finally talks to the media, but it comes with a stipulation

The Dolphins' top safety informed the media that he would not discuss his previous stint with the franchise. He did, however, want to clarify (sort of) his silence since the trade.

Minkah: I’m extremely excited to be a Miami Dolphin. I’m extremely excited about this season and I think our ceiling is very high. We have a lot of young, hungry guys. My silence was nothing to do with my feelings towards the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/7IHvmpaYLk — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 28, 2025

It would be a lot more interesting to learn why he is talking with the media now. Were his contract requests the reason he refused to meet with the media, or was there another reason?

Dolphins fans should be at least happy knowing that he sees this team as a group with a high ceiling. Fitzpatrick is going to play a pivotal part in Miami's defensive scheme, and having him on the field should help the younger players, despite Fitzpatrick not being a leader in the locker room, as previously stated by media covering the Steelers.

There are a lot of eyes on Fitzpatrick this year, and now that he has more money shifted from next season to this year, it will be more interesting to see what happens next offseason when his contract becomes an issue yet again (and it will).

For now, it's about Fitzpatrick taking control and ownership of his job in Anthony Weaver's scheme. He said he is excited to be back in Miami; hopefully, that translates to the field.

