The miseries continue as Dolphins take a step backwards in 2024

It was a highly disappointing season for a club that came in with promise. Yes, the Miami Dolphins failed to win a division title, as well as a playoff game, despite a 9-3 start in 2023. Mike McDaniel's 11-6 squad faded late, was hit by some key injuries, and it all came to an end with an ugly 26-7 loss in the wild-card round to the Kansas City Chiefs at frigid Arrowhead Stadium.

So much for a third straight winning season in as many years for McDaniel. There was the Week 2 home loss to Buffalo, in which quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion. There were six losses in the first eight games, and eventually, the reality was that these Dolphins didn't match up with the better teams in the NFL.

Once again, it's "wait 'til next year" in South Florida as the 'Fins dropped to 8-9 and finished five games behind the Bills in the AFC East.

They call in the (ouch!) streaks

This franchise is in the midst of some frustrating droughts. Back to the Bills and more specifically Orchard Park. It's a place that the Dolphins haven't won since 2016. That now spans nine consecutive games, including a playoff loss in 2022. The club has been outscored a combined 323-198 in those setbacks, the latest a heartbreaking 30-27 decision in Week 9 this season.

Of course, the Dolphins also haven't won a division title since 2008. Since then, the AFC East has been owned by the New England Patriots (2009-19) and currently the Bills, who have captured five straight division crowns.

The 2023 wild-card setback at Kansas City and the failure to make the playoffs in '24 means that Miami's streak of six consecutive playoff losses is alive. The franchise's last postseason victory came way back in 2000, when the 'Fins knocked off the visiting Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 23-17, at South Florida in the wild-card round. To put that in perspective, Indianapolis was still a member of the five-team AFC East in 2000.

Then there's the elephant in the room. The Dolphins haven't played in a Super Bowl since 1984, when Dan Marino enjoyed his legendary campaign in his second season. The team hasn't hoisted a Lombardi Trophy since 1973, the second of their back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

These are frustrating times when it comes to this franchise, and 2024 showing was a definitive step in the wrong direction for McDaniel, general manager Chris Grier, and the organization in general. From tying for the best record in the AFC East, to the team's first losing season since 2019. Is there any relief on the horizon?

