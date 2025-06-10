New Jalen Ramsey trade proposal makes no sense (but is absolutely perfect)

From the moment Jalen Ramsey was reported to be on the trade block, the question of where he would land and what the Miami Dolphins could get for him has been the talk of the water cooler.

Ramsey's seemingly inevitable departure has run the gambit of blockbuster to "take what you can get." Some have speculated the Dolphins would be lucky to get a seventh-round pick in return, while others have expressed the idea of getting as high as a third-rounder, should Miami take on a big chunk of salary.

From the Rams and Commanders to the Cowboys and Vikings, Ramsey has been linked to them all but a new team may have entered the picture in the form of a cheese head.

The Green Bay Packers have released Jaire Alexander, leaving a hole on the boundary, much like the Dolphins. Alexander is a good cornerback, but he is overpaid and often injured. Ramsey is rarely hurt, but still overpaid.

A new Jalen Ramsey trade proposal may give the Dolphins their best return

Matt Sullivan believes the Dolphins could trade Ramsey to the Packers for wide receiver Romeo Doubs and a 2026 fifth-round pick. While Miami doesn't need another WR - at least right now while Tyreek Hill is still on the roster - this package would be too good to pass up.

Doubs is a good receiver still young at 25. After the 2025 season, the Dolphins are likely to move on from Tyreek Hill. Trading for Doubs would give Mike McDaniel two quality outside receivers to build the offense around: Jaylen Waddle and Doubs.

Adding a fifth-round pick to the trade is a bonus. For the Dolphins, it would be the best they could hope for. They fill a future need, get draft capital, and get rid of a problem player who will be much happier playing anywhere else but South Florida.