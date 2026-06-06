New Dolphins CB has a chance to live out more than just his dreams

Growing up a Miami Dolphins fan hasn't always been easy. The older you are, the more you remember winning. An entire generation of fans knows nothing about that. The last time the Dolphins won a playoff game was 25 years ago. Marco Wilson was two years old.

Wilson was signed in March during free agency. A lifelong Dolphins fan, Wilson knows only the downside of being a Dolphins fan, but now he has the chance to change all of it.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play for the Dolphins. I grew up down here watching the Dolphins every Sunday, going to the games. I really was a true Dolphins fan growing up."



- Marco Wilson pic.twitter.com/fvZ8UaOYFH — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) June 3, 2026

Marco Wilson's dream comes true joining the Miami Dolphins, but now he has to win

Wilson's pursuit of a starting job isn't far off. The Dolphins will start Chris Johnson on one side, but the other is wide open, as is the nickel job. Wilson has five years of experience in the NFL, but has only started 37 of 64 games. He has three interceptions, with one of them a pick-6.

Wilson has a good shot at making the final 53, given the team's depth problems. He plays with a physical attitude that will help him earn a roster spot.

Growing up a Dolphins fan is now allowing him to make an impact on a team he has followed since he was a kid. He considers this opportunity a lifelong dream.

"I don't want to walk around the facility and be a reason why young kids think the Dolphins are losing."

If Wilson can make the team, he will be one of only a handful of players who grew up rooting for the Dolphins. One of Miami's best, Olindo Mare, grew up in the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins are Wilson's fourth team in six years, so there is no guarantee that the Dolphins will be where he sticks, but with his childhood dreams coming true, he may find that deep connection that pushes him harder.

Wilson hasn't started a game since 2023, when he started 11 games for the Cardinals. He has only played in 10 games over the last two seasons with the Bengals.

In Miami, he will get the chance to make an immediate impact. The Dolphins' weakest unit is the secondary. There are a lot of questions at both the nickel and boundary, giving him a chance to make an impact he only dreamed of as a kid.