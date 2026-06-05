New rankings deliver a brutal verdict on Dolphins' offensive triplets

The concept of offensive "triplets" has become a popular and easily digestible way of looking at how a team is built offensively. It's simple: look at a team's quarterback, running back, and top receiving option, and you can get a general (but incomplete) picture of what they have to work with. For the past few seasons, Miami boasted one of the more explosive triplets in the NFL with Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Tua Tagovailoa.

Two of those players are no longer in South Beach, with both Hill and Tagovailoa's injuries and price tags being too much to bear any longer. While Achane is still around, the other two components of the Dolphins' current triplets, Malik Willis and Jalen Tolbert, are completely unproven.

That's why it was no surprise that they ranked 32nd among all NFL triplets in Sports Illustrated's recent rankings.

The Miami Dolphins' new triplets on offense face an uphill battle in 2026

SI staff writer Matt Verderame opened his ranking of each team's triplets with Miami, and it was for a very simple (and understandable) reason: a lack of established production.

"The Dolphins are the only team on the list to have a receiver who didn’t total 250 yards last year," Verderame said. "They also have a quarterback who has started six games in four years over two teams. While Achane is a 1,000-yard back and a legitimate weapon, he can’t do it alone."

While it's understandable to have reservations about Willis and Tolbert (who may or may not even be the top receiver), it can't be overstated how big of an impact Achane has on the offense and how it can help prop everything else up around him.

Willis may be unproven as a passer, even if the results over the past two years in a limited sample size are remarkably good. But there is no question that he is one of the most dynamic athletes at the QB position in the NFL. The floor the offense could potentially have, thanks to the threat of Achane and Willis as runners, is enough for me to place them at least a few spots higher above teams with less of a clear strength among their triplets.

What can the Browns truly hang their hat on with Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, and Jerry Jeudy? Or the Tennessee Titans with Cam Ward, Tony Pollard, and Wan'Dale Robinson? There is hope for both groups that they can outperform expectations, but their floor feels lower than Miami's.

It's easy to look at the names and say that this is the worst group as we head towards the 2026 season, but I would be shocked if it turned out that way by the end of the season.